1967 Volkswagen Type 2 Camper Is the Real Thing, Comes With All the Goodies

A good Volkswagen Type 2 goes easily for $50,000 on the market, and the campers can be even more attractive. Many are Brazilian imports, but from time to time an original Made in Germany Type 2 surfaces. That’s exactly what we’ve found on Bring a Trailer, although this is far from its original form.
The Volkswagen Type 2 Kombi was built in February 1967 in Germany and exported to San Francisco, California. It was built to U.S. specifications and features market-specific bumpers and safety seatbelts. The bus was subsequently converted to a camper by Sundial. It owes its good shape to a recent refurbishment carried out in 2019 that included repainting the exterior as well as refreshing the cabin. A rebuilt 1.8-liter flat-four engine was also installed.
The Type 2 Camper has received several improvements, including the louvered side windows and an ARB awning. The new motor was built by Brothers Machine Shop of Los Angeles, California, and is mated to a four-speed “Freeway Flier” manual transaxle. The undercarriage looks well, although corrosion signs are visible.
Inside the cabin, you’ll find the usual amenities, including the rear bench that folds into a bed and the rear-facing bench seat that was popular with camper conversions at the time. The refrigerator is integrated into a cabinet featuring an additional drawer and a countertop. Another pop-up table can be shared by the whole family, while a smaller one extends outside the cab.
Woodgrain trim lines the floors, walls, and roof. Everything is rounded out by the many storage compartments located under the seat, on the right side, and in the rear cargo area. The upholstery throughout the cabin has been refreshed, giving it a tidy appearance and we reckon it looks like coming out of the factory not long ago.
Despite being listed just a day ago, this Type 2 Camper already started a bidding war on Bring a Trailer. The highest bidder offered $20,500 which is a very good start for the auction. Of course, there is a reserve on this one, but we expect things to really heat up in the next six days as the auction nears its deadline.
