42-Year-Owned Volkswagen Type 2 Camper Is Still Going Strong, Carries an Emotional Story

Classic vehicles often have a lot to tell about the journeys they took and the times they lived through, but the story of this Microbus is heart-melting. It has stayed with the current owner’s family for 42 years, and it was carefully maintained in current pristine condition. Unfortunately, the owner needs to part ways with the camper that was his entire childhood world.
This 1965 Volkswagen Type 2 Camper was acquired by the current owner’s father in 1980 and has been a member of his family ever since. It wasn’t an object for him, and many childhood memories are tied to it. Sadly, his father passed away, and he is not in the position to keep it anymore, so he has to sell it, however heartbreaking this is for him. Considering that he’s 36 now, the bus has been in his family longer than he.
As you can see in the gallery, the bus was well taken care of, including refinishing the exterior and replacing the engine. There are signs of rust on the underbody, but these are expected considering this Type 2 has 67 years on the belt. The interior looks as if it were never used, with beautiful upholstery and well-kept furniture.
The roof rack in the rear greatly extends the luggage capacity, and the pop-up roof section allows the occupants to stand while inside the camper. Once there, you’d notice the collapsible table and the two-bench seats facing each other. The rear bench folds flat into a full-size bed, perfect for spending the night. The water dispenser and the icebox are part of the camping equipment, improving the experience on the road.
The replacement 1.6-liter flat-four engine was reportedly installed in 2005 and is working as it should. An oil change was performed in preparation for the sale. Power is sent to the rear wheels via a four-speed manual transaxle. The bus is offered on Bring a Trailer and has attracted a lot of attention. The highest bid at the time of writing is $21,500, with two days remaining.
As you can see in the gallery, the bus was well taken care of, including refinishing the exterior and replacing the engine. There are signs of rust on the underbody, but these are expected considering this Type 2 has 67 years on the belt. The interior looks as if it were never used, with beautiful upholstery and well-kept furniture.
The roof rack in the rear greatly extends the luggage capacity, and the pop-up roof section allows the occupants to stand while inside the camper. Once there, you’d notice the collapsible table and the two-bench seats facing each other. The rear bench folds flat into a full-size bed, perfect for spending the night. The water dispenser and the icebox are part of the camping equipment, improving the experience on the road.
The replacement 1.6-liter flat-four engine was reportedly installed in 2005 and is working as it should. An oil change was performed in preparation for the sale. Power is sent to the rear wheels via a four-speed manual transaxle. The bus is offered on Bring a Trailer and has attracted a lot of attention. The highest bid at the time of writing is $21,500, with two days remaining.