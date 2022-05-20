The Second Rolls-Royce Boat Tail Is Here, and It Is All About Pearls

Rolls-Royce has unveiled the second Boat Tail commission, which will be publicly unveiled this weekend at the Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este, a prestigious event held on the shores of Lake Como in Italy. Only three Boat Tail models will be made, and this one is the second that will be made, so it is a big deal.
We are writing about an entirely hand-built vehicle, which is more a work of art than an automobile. For example, its body panels are made from vast, single sheets of aluminum to mimic the look of racing yachts from the early 20th century.
If you find the color choice strange, do not worry, as it is meant to be a shimmering blend of soft rose and oyster, which includes bronze mica and white flakes to help it have a certain look under particular lighting conditions. The inspiration behind the shade is linked to the owner, whose family business is in the field of pearls.
The unnamed customer commissioned the vehicle as an homage to his father, as well as the family's heritage. Thus, the color of the body is a result of a selection of four pearl shells from the client's private collection. Speaking of the latter, the owner of this vehicle also has a significant collection of vehicles, which is stored in a private museum, so the Boat Tail will have plenty of company in its new home.
The hood was painted in a shade that resembles cognac, which was created specifically for this vehicle, and it includes bronze and gold-colored aluminum mica flakes for an incredible shimmer. The latter is completed by using an "iced matt and crystal" clear coat, which leads to the satin finish seen in some of the images.
Just like on the previous Boat Tail, the rear deck has a butterfly-hinged two-piece deck lid, which covers a hosting suite with a picnic set. The rear deck is operated electrically, and conceals all you need for a private picnic.
On the inside, you can observe a continuation of the cognac and oyster theme, which involves the finest leather, a mother-of-pearl clock that was chosen and supplied by the client from their collection, as well as accents in shades of rose gold and mother-of-pearl.
While Rolls-Royce did not disclose the price of such a vehicle, the first of the Boat Tail commissions had a price tag of approximately $25 million.
It is worth noting that the second Boat Tail is the last of the series that is publicly unveiled. The last of the Boat Tails will be privately unveiled, and its owner will remain secret, or at least that is the goal.
