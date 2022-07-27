Nimbus Replaces the Halo and X With the One, Says First Deliveries Will Happen in 2023

The last time we wrote about Nimbus, it was to make sure it was still alive. We had not heard about the company for a long time, but it quickly got in touch to say the website would be updated in a few weeks and we would have some surprises. We had to wait a few months to discover that the Halo and X had been replaced by a single model called One. It is broader, has a larger battery pack, and costs more than the Halo would.