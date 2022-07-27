Nimbus Replaces the Halo and X With the One, Says First Deliveries Will Happen in 2023

Instead of charging $6,420 for the two-seater, Nimbus will ask $9,980 for it. Another option is to rent it. The monthly fee will also be higher than what the startup would ask for the Halo: $200 instead of $149. Considering it now has a bigger battery and inflation is making sure it gets noticed, people may find the deal attractive.
The Nimbus One is 2.3 meters (90.6 inches) long – just like the Halo. However, it is 0.86 m (33.9 in) wide, while its predecessor was 0.81 m (31.9 in). Regarding the battery pack, the new Nimbus apparently lost the two options it had. Instead of the 8.1-kWh and the 12.4-kWh units, it now offers only one, with 9 kWh and a range of 93 miles (150 kilometers) in the city – the only environment where it is allowed to drive. The 8.1-kWh component offered a range of 78 mi (126 km), and the 12.4-kWh unit allowed the electric trike to travel 119 mi (191 km).
swappable batteries, placed underneath the driver's seat. That reduced the energy efficiency the original two-seater promised. While the Nimbus Halo would get 11 miles/kWh – equivalent to 370 MPG – the One runs 10.3 miles/kWh (347 MPGe).
We got in touch with Nimbus to solve some doubts, and the company told us it plans to deliver the first units of the One by Q3 2023. European clients should get their electric trikes by Q1 2024. We still have several doubts that we asked the startup.
We also asked Nimbus if it has plans to bring back the X. With a top speed of 90 mph (145 kph), it was allowed to drive on highways. The more powerful electric trike would have a 21.7-kWh battery pack and cost $19,400. We suspect it was killed for good.
Nimbus founder and CEO also said the trike would not need a helmet because it is classified as an autocycle, which is only partially true: 13 states in the U.S demand helmets for such vehicles.
Most of them (12) waive that requirement if the vehicles have a closed cabin. The only exception is New Hampshire, which means anyone driving or riding in a Nimbus One there will need to wear a helmet. We discussed this when Aptera warned that its electric trike could also be subject to this legal requirement.
To TechCrunch, Nong also said that the first press test drives with the Nimbus One would happen a month after the article was published (on June 7). Considering the deadline expired, we asked the company again when that would happen. As good as the idea sounds, it needs more substance for people to pre-order One trikes with peace of mind.
