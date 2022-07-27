autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's RV Month
Car video reviews:
 
Nimbus Replaces the Halo and X With the One, Says First Deliveries Will Happen in 2023
The last time we wrote about Nimbus, it was to make sure it was still alive. We had not heard about the company for a long time, but it quickly got in touch to say the website would be updated in a few weeks and we would have some surprises. We had to wait a few months to discover that the Halo and X had been replaced by a single model called One. It is broader, has a larger battery pack, and costs more than the Halo would.

Nimbus Replaces the Halo and X With the One, Says First Deliveries Will Happen in 2023

Home > News > Coverstory
27 Jul 2022, 17:42 UTC ·
Nimbus One, the Nimbus Halo replacementNimbus One, the Nimbus Halo replacementNimbus One, the Nimbus Halo replacementNimbus One, the Nimbus Halo replacementNimbus One has swappable batteries placed under the driver's seatNimbus One has swappable batteries placed under the driver's seatNimbus One has swappable batteries placed under the driver's seatNimbus One has swappable batteries placed under the driver's seat, but can also be charged in the traditional wayNimbus One, the Nimbus Halo replacementNimbus One, the Nimbus Halo replacementNimbus HaloNimbus HaloNimbus HaloNimbus HaloNimbus HaloNimbus HaloNimbus HaloNimbus HaloNimbus X
Instead of charging $6,420 for the two-seater, Nimbus will ask $9,980 for it. Another option is to rent it. The monthly fee will also be higher than what the startup would ask for the Halo: $200 instead of $149. Considering it now has a bigger battery and inflation is making sure it gets noticed, people may find the deal attractive.

The Nimbus One is 2.3 meters (90.6 inches) long – just like the Halo. However, it is 0.86 m (33.9 in) wide, while its predecessor was 0.81 m (31.9 in). Regarding the battery pack, the new Nimbus apparently lost the two options it had. Instead of the 8.1-kWh and the 12.4-kWh units, it now offers only one, with 9 kWh and a range of 93 miles (150 kilometers) in the city – the only environment where it is allowed to drive. The 8.1-kWh component offered a range of 78 mi (126 km), and the 12.4-kWh unit allowed the electric trike to travel 119 mi (191 km).

Curiously, the larger battery pack and the wider body made the Nimbus One much heavier than the Halo. The startup said the 12.4-kWh option made it weigh 695 pounds (315 kilograms). The Nimbus One tips the scales at 827 lb (375 kg). It may have to do with the fact that it now uses swappable batteries, placed underneath the driver's seat. That reduced the energy efficiency the original two-seater promised. While the Nimbus Halo would get 11 miles/kWh – equivalent to 370 MPG – the One runs 10.3 miles/kWh (347 MPGe).

We got in touch with Nimbus to solve some doubts, and the company told us it plans to deliver the first units of the One by Q3 2023. European clients should get their electric trikes by Q1 2024. We still have several doubts that we asked the startup.

One of them is where the Nimbus One will be produced. The company is based in Michigan but has not disclosed how it intends to make its vehicles. It may try to establish its own factory, establish partnerships with other companies, or hire a manufacturing contractor. This is crucial to building trust. Although it has investors such as Thiel Capital, regular customers willing to pre-order these electric trikes need to have more than just a production estimate to believe they will get their vehicles.

We also asked Nimbus if it has plans to bring back the X. With a top speed of 90 mph (145 kph), it was allowed to drive on highways. The more powerful electric trike would have a 21.7-kWh battery pack and cost $19,400. We suspect it was killed for good.

In an interview with TechCrunch, Lihang Nong said the One would save Nimbus the hassle and costs of homologating a vehicle for highway use. The Nimbus founder and CEO also said the trike would not need a helmet because it is classified as an autocycle, which is only partially true: 13 states in the U.S demand helmets for such vehicles.

Most of them (12) waive that requirement if the vehicles have a closed cabin. The only exception is New Hampshire, which means anyone driving or riding in a Nimbus One there will need to wear a helmet. We discussed this when Aptera warned that its electric trike could also be subject to this legal requirement.

To TechCrunch, Nong also said that the first press test drives with the Nimbus One would happen a month after the article was published (on June 7). Considering the deadline expired, we asked the company again when that would happen. As good as the idea sounds, it needs more substance for people to pre-order One trikes with peace of mind.

Google News iconFollow autoevolution on Google News
nimbus Nimbus One Nimbus X Nimbus Halo electric trike
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories