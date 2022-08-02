Young Couple Transforms 1974 Volkswagen Bus Into an Adorable Tiny Home

Retro camper vans will always have a certain appeal to them because they represent a way of life that brings to mind carefree days spent on the open road. That is especially true for a classic 1974 Volkswagen Westfalia bus that turns heads everywhere it goes.
The Westy was a symbol of the 1960s in America. It was strongly associated with the hippie movement, representing freedom on the road. After so many years, the vehicle still rocks its classic style, attracting van lifers from all corners of the world. Many buy one of their own and personalize it to match their style and needs – all while maintaining the iconic retro look of the Westy.
That’s what this young couple did as well. Two years ago, Hunter and Hannah bought a 1974 Volkswagen bus for $22,000 and spent around $6,000 on renovations. Initially, the vehicle had an all-white exterior, but the couple decided to emphasize its classic style by adding a pop of yellow, light beige, and orange.
At first, Hunter and Hannah used the bus for weekend getaways, but over the years, they transitioned to a fully nomadic lifestyle. Now, they’re living full-time in the retro camper, which they lovingly named Luna. It’s a compact vehicle, but the two make it work.
Luna measures 15 ft (4.5 meters) in length and it’s 5.8-ft-wide (1.7-meter-wide). With the pop-top, it’s 9.5-ft-tall (2.8-meter-tall), offering plenty of headroom. At the rear is where the two store most of their things. They have a foldable table, a portable camping stove, a 5-gallon (23-liter) water container, and a closet. The bus comes with its own 7-gallon (32-liter) water tank, but since the plastic is old, they prefer to use the water for drinking from the container placed in the back of the vehicle.
The main living area includes a couch with built-in storage and a table – that’s where they dine and do most of their work. Behind the couch is a cooler that they use to keep the food fresh for a few days. This area can be transformed into a sleeping space, but they usually use the pop-up. Toward the front are a small sink and a pantry that they use to store spices and different items.
Recently, the folks from Tiny House Giant Journey offered a full tour of this adorable tiny home on wheels. If you want to find out more about Hunter and Hannah and their 1974 Volkswagen Westfalia bus, you can click the clip down below.
