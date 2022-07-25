This Nissan Camper Van Has a Li-Ion Battery, but It's Not What You Think

Electric campers are starting to enter the market, but that doesn’t mean they are becoming instant hits soon. RV life is all about freedom, and being tied to a plug is not what people in this community want. At least, this is what guys at Sussex Campervans believe, which is why they made the Nissan CamperCar VX-E.
Sussex Campervans might be right. After all, people love camper vans because they are purpose-built to travel long distances. Having to stop every 100 miles (160 km) or so to charge the battery of an electric e-NV200 Nissan camper might work for a weekend getaway close to your home, but not for touring the country. That’s why they offer a gas-powered Nissan NV200-based camper to deal with the range anxiety.
People still want to travel to places without electricity, so they need their own power source on board. Sussex Campervans solves this by offering a Li-Ion battery with their CamperCar VX-E. It’s not just any Li-Ion battery, but the very battery that powers the electric version of the NV200. It has plenty of juice to power your adventures for days, and that’s why all the camping amenities on board run on electricity. Call it the Sussex Campervans version of “hybrid power,” if you will, blending the extended range of a gas engine with the convenience of lithium-powered camping.
The company reportedly created the CamperCar based on the customers’ demand but started with an all-electric version based on the e-NV200. They only later realized that people still want the zero-LPG camping option but without giving up on the range and the flexibility of a gas powertrain. The gas-powered CamperCar VX-E offers a combined gas economy of 35 mpg and an estimated EPA range of 360 miles (580 km), which is more than double the range of the electric version.
As you’d expect with such a massive battery, everything on board runs on electricity once you park at the camp. This includes a 50-liter compressor fridge, the induction cooktop, LED lighting, and everything else you need to plug into an outlet. The camper also comes with an electric hookup for plugging in at a campground with shore power or to recharge the LFP battery.
The Nissan NV200 is not such a huge van, so all the interior space needs to be used cleverly. The kitchenette combines a countertop with extra storage cabinets that run the entire length of the driver side of the camper. Although it’s only 173-in (440-cm) long, the van seats four people and can sleep all of them, which is impressive for such a small footprint. For that, it uses a fold-out bench in the rear, combined with the folding bed under the pop-up roof.
Sussex Campervans is a conversion company, so they only build the CamperCar on used NV200 vans. These could be anywhere from six months to 10 years old, and the prices start at £48,995 (approx. US$58,750). If you feel you’re being ripped off, think about the price of a huge-capacity Li-Ion battery and all the nice equipment in the CamperCar. Besides the standard equipment, customers can add extras like a slide-out toilet, a microwave oven, or even solar charging for the Li-Ion battery.
