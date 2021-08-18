VanLab's DIY Kits Make it Easy and Rather Cheap to Convert a Van Into a Camper

Because of you know who, people have found many ways to reinvent their lifestyles. And you really do not need to rediscover the wheel, as there are many options to fulfill your dreams... and travel the world. Or at least every corner of the country.
The “#vanlife” movement has taken flight considering all the social distancing and the numerous lockdowns. And its popularity is only growing as people understand that it’s not just about living full-time on the road. Instead, you can always have occasional camping adventures without too much hustle or pay an arm and a leg.
A company that just entered the U.S. camper van market is VanLab. It originates from New Zealand and has traveled to America to finally deliver “the van conversion you always dreamed of.” One that involves specially designed do-it-yourself kits, at least. Because that’s what they are focused on: “think high-quality IKEA-style flat pack assembly, delivered to your door.”
Afterward, the fun part begins. These kits arrive at the doorstep “sustainably sourced from the highest quality wood and designed by our team of hardened travelers to maximize space and support vanlife ambitions.” Of course, not just any van will currently do for the VanLab team.
The company has already created U.S.-available DIY kits for the Nissan NV200 and Chevrolet City Express, as well as the Ford Transit LWB. There is a trio of available sizes, but only the small and long versions are on sale, with medium options titled “coming soon.”
These kits are designed with smart functionality in mind, as everything is self-contained. As such, the owner can go from having a multi-purpose bed to a living room in a matter of seconds and without even having to leave the vehicle. Additionally, there are inside/outside kitchen amenities, and all the utilities (battery, fuse boards, wiring, fresh/grey water storage, bin, fridge, etc.) have dedicated easily accessible locations.
As for pricing, the Nissan NV200 and Chevy City Express kits will retail for $3,999, while the Ford Transit LWB option has an MSRP of $7,995. Which isn’t that much, considering the functionality and quality.
