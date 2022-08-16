This Volkswagen Vanagon Westfalia Looks Surprisingly Good for a 34-Year-Old Camper

The Volkswagen Vanagon Westfalia was the ultimate camper van in its heydays and is still held in high regard by the camper community. This 1988 example selling on Bring a Trailer is as good as new, although it is far from perfect.
The Vanagon was the last generation of the Transporter with a rear-engine layout, and Volkswagen wanted to make it stand out. Improved safety, good road holding, and legendary reliability contributed to Vanagon’s fame. When fitted with Westfalia camping equipment, the Volkswagen Vanagon is a great companion. Many people still drive in these vans when going to campsites. Indeed, you’d have a hard time finding another van that can sleep four in complete comfort and feature almost all the necessary amenities.
This 1988 Vanagon is a pop-up Westfalia camper finished in white over gray cloth upholstery that was acquired by the current owner’s family in 2015. The body paint was refreshed under previous ownership, and the seller reports that the plastic bumpers were replaced with metal parts from an earlier model. It has hookups for water, power, and gas and features a receiver hitch.
The Bilstein shocks were recently installed, and the brakes were replaced in 2022. The water-cooled and fuel-injected 2.1-liter flat-four was reportedly rebuilt in 2014 under previous ownership, so it should be ready for new adventures. Work performed in 2022 included replacing the spark plugs, fuel injectors, and distributor cap and rotor.
The cabin looks impressive, with the upholstery in pristine condition, which tells us it wasn’t used much as a camper. The seller notes that the overhead air conditioning and the rear heater were removed and not included in the sale. The rest of the Westfalia equipment remained in place to bring joy to the new owner, although the propane system was scrapped to save weight. The included propane stove was modified to use a removable tank that fits under the cabinet.
As usual with the Westfalia builds, this also comes with the fold-flat bench seat and a second bed that can be deployed under the pop-up roof tent. The kitchenette features a fold-out table, sink, two-burner stove, and plenty of storage cabinets. The refrigerator is not present, but a new one is not expensive and can be many times better than the Westfalia relic.
This 1988 Volkswagen Vanagon Westfalia sells on Bring a Trailer with recent service records and manufacturer’s literature. The auction registered 12 bids, but the price only rose to $6,000. This Vanagon could be a steal if the bidders don’t go crazy in the next couple of days.
