All-Original GMC Vandura Camper Van Comes With a Submarine Top and Cathedral Lighting

It’s that time of the year when people start thinking about getting rid of their old camper in preparation for the winter. It’s also the best time to get a great deal on a rig, as the market is flooded with offers. This unique GMC Vandura Travelcraft camper looks like a keeper.
If you’re in the market for a camper van and have a limited budget, you cannot go wrong with one based on the legendary third-generation Chevrolet G-Series/GMC Vandura vans. With lush comfort and luxurious features, these vans were the perfect base for campers. Their solid mechanical base assured that many of them stood the test of time almost unscathed, and we have many examples to prove it.
This 1982 GMC Vandura Travelcraft camper selling on Craigslist still retains its original configuration. Although it shows its age, it’s in better shape than its 40-years age might lead you to believe. It comes with all creature comforts you’d find in bigger rigs, including a toilet and a shower, and it sleeps up to four people in perfect comfort. In a nutshell, there’s almost nothing this van doesn’t have to make your trip and camping a great experience.
The kitchen features a house range with four propane burners and a full-sized oven, so cooking would not be any different from home. Everything is big in this camper, including the fridge (although this might need a replacement since it’s not fully operational). With proper care and attention, this could be used as a permanent residence on wheels. And it comes with a very rare “submarine top,” not to mention the cathedral lighting that the seller is very proud of.
The air conditioning and the propane heater help with thermal comfort all year round. A generator is also onboard to power everything when a shore connection is unavailable. The seller mentions that the plumbing has been replaced with modern plastic, and the propane system has been checked and certified. A fresh marine-grade battery was also installed to supply quiet electricity at night. On the other hand, the generator and the holding tank may need some TLC.
The Vandura sports a 350-cu-in (5.7-liter) V8 under the hood, mated to an automatic transmission, both recently rebuilt. There are a lot of upgrades, including the new shocks and tires. According to the Craiglist listing, the Vandura “starts every time” and “runs like a champ,” although there are things the new owner needs to sort out. The seller asks $21,000 for this camper van if you were wondering.
