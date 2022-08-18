Father and Son Turn Ram ProMaster Into an Adventure Van Fit for the Weekend Warriors

Although compact, this Ram ProMaster was custom-designed to get people where they need to go without sacrificing comfort or style. The van boasts a functional interior with a lot of wood and steel elements that give it a modern industrial vibe.
The van was designed by Camp506Vans, a father-and-son business that specializes in building campers for the weekend warriors. Earlier this year, Tim and Ryan Jowers were contacted by a couple who wanted to have an RV that they could take to the mountains for a week at a time and enjoy what nature has best to offer. So the Camp506Vans turned a ProMaster with a 136-inch (345-cm) wheelbase into their ideal adventure van.
The interior features dark blue custom cabinetry, and it incorporates clever design solutions. The kitchen in this build is equipped with all the necessary appliances. It has a large stainless steel sink, a mini-fridge, and a two-burner induction cooktop. Plus, it has butcher block countertops, cabinets for storage, and a flip-up counter extension that maximizes space.
Across the kitchen is a seating area with a small bench that lifts up to allow owners to access the underneath storage. Besides that, you’ll also see that there’s a toilet hidden underneath the bench as well. Since it’s a compact van, it doesn’t have a full bathroom.
But it does have a nice bedroom at the rear with massive storage underneath. The bed is 74 inches (1.90 m) from tip to toe and wide enough to comfortably sleep two. That area can be accessed from the outside, and it can be used to store bikes or other big items. Next to the bed is a TV that can be viewed from every part of the camper. There’s also some storage space above the bedroom. That’s where people can put away their clothes.
The exterior of the van features a big awning that allows the couple to enjoy the outdoors, even if it’s sunny or it rains. On the roof, they wanted a rack to increase storage space. The couple didn’t want a full solar system installed since they live in an area in which they have frequent snow. So they opted for portable solar panels.
Recently, Tim and Ryan offered a full tour of the unique project. The adventure van is presented in detail on Nate Murphy’s channel. You can check the clip attached below to see what it’s all about.
