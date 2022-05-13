Super Compact Camper Van Proves That Good Things Come in Small Packages

Summer is around the corner, and you know what that means – now’s the time to go out and explore what nature has to offer. For solo travelers, Thor Motor Coach has a brand-new camper van that fits all the necessary amenities into a compact package. Meet the 2023 Thor Rize.
The model we’re going to talk about is 18M. Matt from Matt’s RV Reviews got the chance to check it out and see what it’s all about. Built on the RAM Promaster 1500XT platform, this class B motorhome measures 17.1 ft (5.2 meters) in length, and it’s 7-ft (2.1 meters) wide.
On the outside, it features a 10-ft (3-meter) electrical awning with LED lights that comes in handy during hot summer days. There is an AC unit and a 190-watt solar panel on the roof as well. It has a compact interior, but there's enough room for everything a traveler needs. Thor says that the Rize can sleep two people. However, that wouldn’t leave much space to move around.
Right next to the entry is the kitchen, which comes with a two-burner propane cooktop, a convection microwave, a sink, and a 12V electric refrigerator. You also have several drawers, cupboards, and a small pantry for storage. There’s even a tablet holder mounted on the wall.
On the opposite side is a sofa that can be turned into a bed. A removable table sits near the cockpit, allowing the occupants to turn the space into a small work office. Above the sofa are numerous cabinets.
At the rear of the 18M is the wet bath, which is separated from the rest of the motorhome via pocket doors. The bathroom is small, but it does the job. It includes a wardrobe, drawers, a medicine cabinet, a sink, a shower, and a cassette toilet.
For all of this, pricing for the 2023 Thor Rize 18M starts at $102,200 MSRP. Check out the video down below to see what this tiny camper van has to offer.
On the outside, it features a 10-ft (3-meter) electrical awning with LED lights that comes in handy during hot summer days. There is an AC unit and a 190-watt solar panel on the roof as well. It has a compact interior, but there's enough room for everything a traveler needs. Thor says that the Rize can sleep two people. However, that wouldn’t leave much space to move around.
Right next to the entry is the kitchen, which comes with a two-burner propane cooktop, a convection microwave, a sink, and a 12V electric refrigerator. You also have several drawers, cupboards, and a small pantry for storage. There’s even a tablet holder mounted on the wall.
On the opposite side is a sofa that can be turned into a bed. A removable table sits near the cockpit, allowing the occupants to turn the space into a small work office. Above the sofa are numerous cabinets.
At the rear of the 18M is the wet bath, which is separated from the rest of the motorhome via pocket doors. The bathroom is small, but it does the job. It includes a wardrobe, drawers, a medicine cabinet, a sink, a shower, and a cassette toilet.
For all of this, pricing for the 2023 Thor Rize 18M starts at $102,200 MSRP. Check out the video down below to see what this tiny camper van has to offer.