Completely Remodeled 1986 Winnebago Chieftain Could Be Your Tiny House on Wheels

Going tiny and embracing a nomad lifestyle is not an easy process. Besides having to slim down your life, you also have to make a lot of important decisions, and there are plenty of obstacles one may experience along the way.
But once you’ve done your due research and know exactly what kind of tiny mobile home fits your needs, things are bound to get easier. If you’ve asked yourself all the right questions and decided that an RV is what you need, we have a proposition for you: a 1986 Winnebago Chieftain 28 motorhome that has received a comprehensive restoration.
The 28-foot (8.5-meter) long bus home has entered the market with plenty of upgrades, including new furniture and appliances and a fresh coat of two-tone paint.
The motorhome has everything one would need to move into permanently or could as well suit a nomad’s needs as it can be taken along on off-grid adventures.
According to the Facebook Marketplace listing, the interior of the tiny house on wheels has been remodeled with vinyl flooring and functional and aesthetically-pleasing furniture, and it could comfortably accommodate three people.
The motorhome includes a spacious sleeping area, a decent-sized kitchen, a dining area right opposite the entrance, and a gorgeous boho-style bathroom. Just have a look at the photos in the gallery to make an idea of how luxe everything looks and feels.
Plenty of storage space is available throughout the tiny home, with all the kitchen cabinets and drawers, a storage rack next to the cockpit, and more cabinets and shelves in front of the kitchen area.
The restoration work also included a remodeled engine, an upgraded propane system, new plumbings for the kitchen, shower, toilet and sinks, resealed windows, as well as a new coolant tank for the engine, among other things.
If you’ve been looking for a budget-friendly home on wheels, this 1986 Winnebago Chieftain might just be it for you. Know that it is located in San Francisco, California, and is available for $36,000.
