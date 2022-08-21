The Jeepney Camper Is Brilliant Upcycling

Recycling, upcycling and repurposing are good alternatives to counter the negative effects of hyperconsumerism and reduce our carbon footprint. Granted, all this fuss about climate change and the need to act now may come across as annoying hipster-talk, but the reality is that some instances of upcycling are incredibly awesome. This is one such case.
This is a Jeepney repurposed as a glamping resort. Designed by Michael Go of Ardent Design, it’s called simply the Jeepney Camper and it’s located in Balai Tanay, in the Philippines. Even if you’re never in the area and don’t visit, take it as solid proof that upcycling produces excellent results, as long as you allow yourself to think outside the box.
This is what Go did. He came across a Jeepney at a local junkyard and, despite the fact that it was in terrible condition, decided to give it a go and see if it could somehow be brought back to life. It wouldn’t be the same life it had before local authorities ruled that the current fleet needed upgrading, but it would be a glorious life nonetheless.
This particular Jeepney no longer moves, but it remains practical and unique in its own way. Go stripped it of all mechanical parts (they weren’t necessary anymore, either way), repaired the metal and added several layers of paint. He also added a second story to it, which is perhaps the one thing no other Jeepney has ever had. Since mobility was no longer of the essence, Go had free reign in terms of the modifications he could make.
Today, this Jeepney can sleep up to four adults, and the only features that still recall its prior use are the front end and the two benches in the “living.” The driver’s cab has been integrated into the living space, and the entire body now serves as the walls of a tiny home. Go added the second floor up top, building it entirely out of bamboo, from the floor to the gabled roof.
Entrance is done through the rear door, right into the living space. You don’t have much room to move around: the ground floor has a queen-size bed, the two benches, and a small area that serves as kitchenette, with a small sink and a fridge. Upstairs is another queen-size bed, with just a small landing in front.
compact dimensions, the Jeepney Camper is still easy on the eyes, both on the outside and inside. To make up for the lack of creature comforts, Go added a kitchen outside and an outdoor bathroom. The former is a roofed kitchen block with an induction stove, a rice cooker, a water kettle, mixing bowl, some pots and tableware. It’s not a lot, but it’s enough to throw together a quick meal or two, nothing fancy. The bathroom has a heated shower, toilet and sink, and is isolated from the rest of amenities on-site.
The Jeepney Camper is part of a glamping resort, which offers other options for accommodation, but none as quirky as this. The bad news is that you won’t be alone, but the good news is that you also get access to a 50 square-meter (538 square-foot) pool, and a firepit and barbecue. Prices start at $77 per night on Airbnb, so make a mental note of it, should you ever travel to the Philippines.
