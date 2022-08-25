2022 Open Range Conventional Proves It's Not Too Late To Catch This Year's Off-Grid Magic

Folks, today we're going to be exploring a mobile habitat that seems to offer a solid base for everything you may need to enjoy the greater outdoors. While that may be nothing new to you, what makes this bugger so dang special is that some units can sleep up to 10 people, and others start at no less than $23,730 (€23,810 at current exchange rates). Sounds like the sort of machine we need to pay attention to.
Folks, if the name Highland Ridge RV rings a bell, it means you've done your fair share of exploring. Heck, with a history in the RV industry that focused on offering future owners a capable and affordable RV, this crew was eventually bought by Jayco. However, Jayco was bought by Thor Industries, and today, Highland Ridge is still allowed to do things their way; their ideals have remained the same, as you can tell from the Open Range Conventional (ORC).
Now, like most other mobile habitats on the market, the ORC is also available in several floorplans and prices, depending on size, capabilities, and of course, your needs. Sure, these buggers start at under $24K, but by the time you're done decking out even the most basic unit, you will be dishing out a tad more.
built with the things you need while out in the wild. For example, the entire lineup of ORC RVs comes off the line with aluminum walls, a special "low-maintenance" Magnum Roof system, diamond plates for protecting essential areas, and fiberglass insulation for maintaining interior temperatures at an optimum. A thermal seal is also applied to the vehicle, including an insulated and heated underbelly with an insulated roof. There are countless other features included in the building of each ORC, but I'm going to leave some of the mystery to you.
After driving for what seems like hours because you probably have been, it's time to access the magic that is a camper. If you have a large family, it's time to send the kids off into the wilderness to play or do what kids do best. All the while, you and your significant other decide to take advantage of the free space and fleeting liberty, and as if ordained by nature itself, you start preparing the meal that will be offering your family the energy they need for tomorrow's adventures.
take advantage of the CCP (Customer Convenience Package), which, might I add, is customary. With it, you'll have access to either two or three burner tops, depending on the floorplan you choose, a 17-inch (43-centimeter) oven, gas/electric water heater, roof-mounted A/C, and a plethora of external gear aimed at comfort and off-grid abilities.
Once your meal plan is complete, your family can enjoy dinner while sitting at a modular dinette. If there's nothing to talk about, which isn't likely, turn on the TV and remember to chew thoroughly. With bellies full, there isn't much else to do except for dessert by the fire and even the occasional wish upon a star.
Wishes made and s'mores devoured, it's off to the bathroom for sessions of brushing teeth, and if it was a long day, use a bit of your water to shower. Best of all, no matter the unit you end up with, each RV from this lineup places the shower separate from the toilet and other amenities. Why is this a big deal? Let's just hope no one eats the wrong berries.
full-on mansions with multiple double or queen beds. Furthermore, all units feature gear like indoor and outdoor speakers, range hood, and LED lighting, while the audio system allows you to control the mood through Bluetooth connectivity.
At the end of the day, there's much more to each of these units than meets the eye and we have time for. But you can continue this journey without me, so go, be free, and catch the last drops of this year's glamping season.
