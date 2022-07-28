Renovated Pop-Up Camper Goes From Dark and Musky to Homey and Adorable

Some people love camping but dislike the idea of having to set up and then fold a tent back each time they go on an adventure and aren’t drawn to the thought of purchasing a full-on RV either. The middle ground between tent camping and RVing are the pop-up campers.
A family of six had an old pop-up camper for years and decided to breathe new life into it for the summer camping season. Fold-out campers are a great first-time remodeling project, so Mellissa, the owner of the tent trailer you see here, and her daughter took on the challenge of giving their outdated, musky, and dark unit a makeover.
In my opinion, they managed to do more than that. The mother and daughter project turned out amazing, and you can also see the result of their work in the photo gallery.
They set out to create a crisp and clean interior that would still feel homey. They installed new flooring, painted the cabinets navy blue, reupholstered the cushions, and added new curtains.
Like most pop-up campers, this model comes with built-in furniture, so they only had to recondition it. There are two queen size beds that stick out from the front and back, a kitchen cabinet with sink, as well as a dining/lounge area with two generous seat benches with storage facing each other and a big table in the middle.
Melissa and her daughter chose a navy and white color palette for the interior of the pop-up camper, but also added some pink and green accents. Beautiful red lanterns round up the interior design.
After seeing this project, I think I’m sold on the idea of camping in a pop-up camper. The partial canvas construction of tent trailers makes them lightweight and easy to tow with a mid-size car, minivan or SUV. They are portable and small enough to fit in a garage or driveway. And the most compelling argument is that the canvas walls make you feel like you’re sleeping under the stars, but the camper offers more amenities than a simple tent.
