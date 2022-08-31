Couple Turns Dodgy Airstream Overlander Into Dreamy Tiny Home in 60 Days

The Airstream is a legendary trailer that makes for a perfect tiny home on wheels, especially due to its all-metal construction that makes it incredibly durable. The aluminum trailer not only lasts longer than a typically made camper but also maintains its value over time.
That’s precisely what convinced Allison and James, two self-declared adventurers who enjoy tiny home living, that an Airstream would be the right choice for their tiny home.
After scouring the internet for the perfect trailer and scrolling through endless listings of vans and buses, they settled on a 1968 Airstream Overlander, though the trailer had obviously seen better days.
When they acquired it, the Airstream was in a state of decline, but the couple, with their optimism, had a vision for it and what it could become, so they got to work to turn that vision into reality.
They bought the vintage caravan for $8,000 and spent another $25,000 to convert it into a dreamy tiny dwelling. With minimal building experience, they only needed 60 days to complete the project, and we should say we are impressed.
The dual-axle Airstream Overlander measures 26 feet (7.9 meters) from tongue to tail, is about 7 feet (2.1 meters) wide, and offers 160 square feet (14.8 square meters) of livable space.
The couple went for a simple layout and custom-built every component so that the furniture and cabinetry would fit perfectly inside the trailer. They wanted an open, bright home on wheels with lots of storage so that the space didn’t feel cluttered.
Streamy (that’s how they christened the Airstream) features a lounging/eating/working area with a swivel table and a U-shaped seating area that houses their fresh water tank and some deep drawers and shelves.
It was important for the couple to have a big kitchen as they both like to cook, and they say theirs is more functional than other larger kitchens as everything is within arm’s reach. The space includes a three-burner cooktop, an oven, a deep granite composite sink, a bar fridge, and plenty of storage.
The sleeping area features a double-size bed with storage underneath, custom-built bedside tables, as well as a standard-size closet. There is also an indoor bathroom with a compost toilet and shower.
The couple is now enjoying the tiny living experience in the Canadian Pacific Northwest. But they only live part-time in Streamy, as they spend the summer months cruising the Pacific Coast in their 30-foot Catalina sailboat.
After scouring the internet for the perfect trailer and scrolling through endless listings of vans and buses, they settled on a 1968 Airstream Overlander, though the trailer had obviously seen better days.
When they acquired it, the Airstream was in a state of decline, but the couple, with their optimism, had a vision for it and what it could become, so they got to work to turn that vision into reality.
They bought the vintage caravan for $8,000 and spent another $25,000 to convert it into a dreamy tiny dwelling. With minimal building experience, they only needed 60 days to complete the project, and we should say we are impressed.
The dual-axle Airstream Overlander measures 26 feet (7.9 meters) from tongue to tail, is about 7 feet (2.1 meters) wide, and offers 160 square feet (14.8 square meters) of livable space.
The couple went for a simple layout and custom-built every component so that the furniture and cabinetry would fit perfectly inside the trailer. They wanted an open, bright home on wheels with lots of storage so that the space didn’t feel cluttered.
Streamy (that’s how they christened the Airstream) features a lounging/eating/working area with a swivel table and a U-shaped seating area that houses their fresh water tank and some deep drawers and shelves.
It was important for the couple to have a big kitchen as they both like to cook, and they say theirs is more functional than other larger kitchens as everything is within arm’s reach. The space includes a three-burner cooktop, an oven, a deep granite composite sink, a bar fridge, and plenty of storage.
The sleeping area features a double-size bed with storage underneath, custom-built bedside tables, as well as a standard-size closet. There is also an indoor bathroom with a compost toilet and shower.
The couple is now enjoying the tiny living experience in the Canadian Pacific Northwest. But they only live part-time in Streamy, as they spend the summer months cruising the Pacific Coast in their 30-foot Catalina sailboat.