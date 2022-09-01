The OBI Dweller 15 Is a Sturdy American Hybrid Trailer Camper, Made for Off-Road

autoevolution
As you can imagine, the RV industry blossomed during the pandemic, as these vehicles offer the perfect opportunity to get away from home by bringing another home with you. This year, the upward trend is continuing, with prices increasing and many new RV manufacturers popping up.

One of the newer players on the market is OBI, a company from Mesa, Arizona. Their goal is to create campers with an ultra-modern interior design with a rugged, off-road capable design on the outside. The modern interior combined with tougher exterior capabilities is a relatively new style on the U.S. market. It's more of what you'd find on the Australian market.

Personally, all it took was one look at the range of models they offer, and it screams Australia. It's something in the design and ruggedness of their products that makes me think of the outback destined campers. And there's nothing wrong with that; I believe this is a segment worth exploring for the U.S. market, especially since so many Americans are into RVs and off-road exploring. So why not combine these two?

Folks, today we're looking at the OBI Dweller 15, a hybrid between an overlander and an RV trailer. It's similar to the Opus OP15, even as the name suggests.

Before we go any further, please note that this build is priced around $60,000, depending on each dealership. The official website does not list prices, so you'll have to go through a middleman.

The Dweller 15 is lightweight, with a dry weight of 5,070 lbs. (about 2,300 kg) and a total length of 20' (6.1 m). It'll probably be best to tow it with a pick-up truck rather than an SUV. It sits on a hot-dipped galvanized chassis. Using the 16" wheels with all-terrain tires and a heavy-duty independent coil suspension, it'll probably be able to face most off-road challenges you throw at it (you can even find videos on their official website where they test it).

An important exterior feature is a pop-out back. The walls that pop out are foldable, and they don't occupy any space inside the RV, which is a nice bonus. On the side of the Dweller, you can find other pop-out features, such as a giant fridge and a kitchen with a sink and a two-burner stove, which will probably take you less than a minute to install. You won't have to worry about getting sunburnt as you have an electric awning that can be deployed at a touch of a button. Another cool feature is the exterior stereo sound system, so you can blast your favorite tunes while cooking. I prefer soft jazz but to each their own. The other side of the trailer was designed with storage in mind, with a bunch of spaces and slide-out drawers that can fit all of your stuff. An external shower is not missing.

Let's head inside. The first thing you'll notice is the screen door, and for once, this looks like a proper, solid screen door. The electric steps are a fancy addition to the RV, which in my opinion, are not necessary, but will probably impress your guests if you're into that. You have the radio and the main switchboard controls on the right as soon as you enter, just under the water tanks gauges. Behind them, you can find a pretty spacious pantry. Ahead, you can find a wet bathroom, a toilet, and a shower that uses the whole space.

Oh, I almost forgot to tell you! What makes the Dweller 15 an overlander is that you can easily pop the roof with two manual hand switches; one person can easily do it. All that's weighing down on the top are three 100W solar panels. After you do that, you can deploy a small bunk bed.

Just under the queen bed, you can find the 200W inverter, batteries, A/C unit, and heater, with easy access. No worries, they won't keep you up at night as they're quiet. On the sides of the interior of the RV, you can find mostly storage spaces and windows that feature both day and night shades; that's a nice touch. Other features are a small tv, a dinette with a sofa and a skylight, things you'll find on most RVs.

I feel like there is other stuff to mention, but I don't want to take too much of your time, so I invite you to check out the Dweller 15 and all it offers. Even though it's not that big on the inside, it can sleep three people, and OBI truly made the most out of the space they have, both inside and outside. Every single element has its little purpose, and all added together make a delightful hybrid RV. 

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

