The OBI Dweller 15 Is a Sturdy American Hybrid Trailer Camper, Made for Off-Road

One of the newer players on the market is OBI, a company from Mesa, Arizona. Their goal is to create campers with an ultra-modern interior design with a rugged, off-road capable design on the outside. The modern interior combined with tougher exterior capabilities is a relatively new style on the U.S. market. It's more of what you'd find on the Australian market.
Personally, all it took was one look at the range of models they offer, and it screams Australia. It's something in the design and ruggedness of their products that makes me think of the outback destined campers. And there's nothing wrong with that; I believe this is a segment worth exploring for the U.S. market, especially since so many Americans are into RVs and off-road exploring. So why not combine these two?
Folks, today we're looking at the OBI Dweller 15, a hybrid between an overlander and an RV trailer. It's similar to the Opus OP15, even as the name suggests.
The Dweller 15 is lightweight, with a dry weight of 5,070 lbs. (about 2,300 kg) and a total length of 20' (6.1 m). It'll probably be best to tow it with a pick-up truck rather than an SUV. It sits on a hot-dipped galvanized chassis. Using the 16" wheels with all-terrain tires and a heavy-duty independent coil suspension, it'll probably be able to face most off-road challenges you throw at it (you can even find videos on their official website where they test it).
An important exterior feature is a pop-out back. The walls that pop out are foldable, and they don't occupy any space inside the RV, which is a nice bonus. On the side of the Dweller, you can find other pop-out features, such as a giant fridge and a kitchen with a sink and a two-burner stove, which will probably take you less than a minute to install. You won't have to worry about getting sunburnt as you have an electric awning that can be deployed at a touch of a button. Another cool feature is the exterior stereo sound system, so you can blast your favorite tunes while cooking. I prefer soft jazz but to each their own. The other side of the trailer was designed with storage in mind, with a bunch of spaces and slide-out drawers that can fit all of your stuff. An external shower is not missing.
Oh, I almost forgot to tell you! What makes the Dweller 15 an overlander is that you can easily pop the roof with two manual hand switches; one person can easily do it. All that's weighing down on the top are three 100W solar panels. After you do that, you can deploy a small bunk bed.
Just under the queen bed, you can find the 200W inverter, batteries, A/C unit, and heater, with easy access. No worries, they won't keep you up at night as they're quiet. On the sides of the interior of the RV, you can find mostly storage spaces and windows that feature both day and night shades; that's a nice touch. Other features are a small tv, a dinette with a sofa and a skylight, things you'll find on most RVs.
