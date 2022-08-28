This Platform Camper Turns the 2023 Ford Maverick Into an Affordable Overlander

If you're planning on buying a 2023 Ford Maverick, you probably heard the good news: the order books are set to open on September 15, while production will finally commence on November 14. But there's even better news to share if you want to take your brand-new Maverick camping. Go Fast Campers just announced a platform camper for the truck.
Designed to fit the compact truck's 4.5-foot bed, the GFC Platform Camper is essentially a pop-top tent that provides a 50- by 90-inch (1.27- by 2.28-meter) sleeping area with 7.5 feet (2.28 meters) of standing height room inside. It adds only 6.5 inches (165 mm) of total height to the truck and tips the scales at just 255 pounds (116 kg).
The Maverick-spec tent retains all the features and materials for the company's Platform Camper range. It's also made using an aluminum space frame, it uses machined-from billet components, and comes with a modular floor and a translucent roof.
Go Fast Campers claims it's the most spacious and practical camper available for the Maverick, but also argues that it's the lightest and most durable. On top of that, the company claims that the Platform Camper "does not appear to impair" the truck's fuel economy.
Price? Well, the Platform Camper costs $7,700. Not exactly affordable for a pop-top tent, but at least it's made in the U.S. from high-quality materials. Put it on a base Maverick, however, and the entire package will set you back $28,695, which is about as much as a Subaru Outback.
Of course, opting for a better-equipped truck will make your pop-top camper more expensive. The Lariat trim with the EcoBoost engine starts from $27,295, so dropping the Platform Camper on top will set you back about $34,995. But that's still notably cheaper than an Outback with a 2.4-liter turbo or a Toyota 4Runner, the company argues.
Granted, the folks over at Go Fast Campers are pretty much advertising their pop-top tent by using Maverick's impressively affordable sticker, but they do have a point. This combo is tough to beat, even though the tent itself is kind of expensive.
But as appealing as it may sound, getting a Maverick camper like this is going to be tricky for the remainder of 2022. That's because you'll need a lot of luck to avoid dealer markups on the truck's $20,995 sticker price.
The Maverick-spec tent retains all the features and materials for the company's Platform Camper range. It's also made using an aluminum space frame, it uses machined-from billet components, and comes with a modular floor and a translucent roof.
Go Fast Campers claims it's the most spacious and practical camper available for the Maverick, but also argues that it's the lightest and most durable. On top of that, the company claims that the Platform Camper "does not appear to impair" the truck's fuel economy.
Price? Well, the Platform Camper costs $7,700. Not exactly affordable for a pop-top tent, but at least it's made in the U.S. from high-quality materials. Put it on a base Maverick, however, and the entire package will set you back $28,695, which is about as much as a Subaru Outback.
Of course, opting for a better-equipped truck will make your pop-top camper more expensive. The Lariat trim with the EcoBoost engine starts from $27,295, so dropping the Platform Camper on top will set you back about $34,995. But that's still notably cheaper than an Outback with a 2.4-liter turbo or a Toyota 4Runner, the company argues.
Granted, the folks over at Go Fast Campers are pretty much advertising their pop-top tent by using Maverick's impressively affordable sticker, but they do have a point. This combo is tough to beat, even though the tent itself is kind of expensive.
But as appealing as it may sound, getting a Maverick camper like this is going to be tricky for the remainder of 2022. That's because you'll need a lot of luck to avoid dealer markups on the truck's $20,995 sticker price.