The Patton Is a Hummer H1 Turned Overlander, Proves To Be a Tough and Inspired Build

Today we’re talking about a build you’re probably not expecting, but if you think about it, it does make sense. You can make an overlander pretty much out of anything, so why not go for something special? With this in mind, Wolf Rigs decided to create the Patton by transforming the classic Hummer H1 into an off-road camping machine.
Wolf Rigs is a Colorado-based company with the mission of driving adventure by outfitting the agility of a vehicle with the comforts of home. You’re probably familiar with the heritage of the Humvee, a utility vehicle used by the US Army since the 1980s. Even though the H1 commercial build has been tinkered with a bit, you can still go pretty much anywhere with it, so it’s no surprise that it’s a great fit for an overlander build.
The Patton takes the classic SUV and makes it so you have all the conditions you need to go into the wild. Wolf Rigs added a large all-aluminum shell and frame where they fitted all utilities for your next adventure. Not only is it practical, it actually has an all-round beautiful design. With a 16” ground clearance on a new drive train, a low center of gravity and a tight turning radius, the Patton can handle any terrain you throw at it. It truly is a tough vehicle, from start to finish.
It features an L-shaped spacious seating and lounge area, a queen size bed, a residential shower and a patented hide-away toilet. As long as you have a water source, you can even take this thing completely off-grid. With the help of 800W solar panels and a Webasto dual top, the Patton is preparing all the right conditions for you.
Regarding utilities, the overlander has a slide-out fridge, a two-burner stove on one side and a sink on the other, with extra storage space both on the inside underneath the counters and shelves and on the outside, towards the back of the rig. Other features include a skylight, an A/C, in-ceiling lighting, a skylight and loft windows.
According to the YouTube video, the Wolf Rigs team swapped out the original engine with a 3,9 Cummins 9V turbo standard one with the possibility of an additional upgrade. Moreover, they connected it to an Allison 1000 six-speed automatic transmission. The standard drivetrain offers a range of 810 miles.
This monstrosity of a build is available in several different colors. Be prepared to empty your pockets as the Patton is priced around $350,000. Even though that’s a hefty price tag, at least you have the confidence that this overlander is made to last and to conquer anything in its way. Wolf Rigs proves that new is not necessarily better, building on an already acclaimed vehicle to create a versatile camper.
