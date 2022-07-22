A Humvee Breaks Down and Gets Saved by an Unexpected Hero, an Off-Roading Chevy Corvair

Hummer is now riding the huge hype wave of their up-and-coming, blisteringly fast EV, but they are best known for their military issue Humvee. Since it arrived in civilian hands, it has been regarded as a monstrously capable off-roader. It would, nonetheless, seem that even legends have their bad days and this was one of them, with this mean machine breaking down and finding itself at the mercy of an unexpected savior.
However, unexpected is a relative term, only applying before you learn more about the Chevrolet Corvair Wagon that ended up towing this 4-ton behemoth. This is not just your casual 1961 Corvair, but a highly modified off-roader powered by an L59, 5.3L LS V-8, sending power to all wheels via a late 80’s Turbo 400 transmission. The axles are nicked off of a 1990 Dodge diesel pick-up and feature a Detroit-style locker in the front and a Spicer limited-slip diff out back.
The suspension is homemade, with semi-triangulated links, helping the huge Milestar Patagonia tires enjoy a massively impressive travel of around a foot. Apart from the suspension, this monster also benefits from a reinforced chassis and a really nice interior donated by an XJ Cherokee, bringing its curb weight to a substantial 5,460 pounds (2,477 kilograms).
This masterpiece of American ingenuity and elbow grease is the work of Matt’s Off-Road Recovery. The Utah-based rescue specialists created this truly astounding vehicle as a heavier-duty alternative to their modified Jeep Cherokee rescue vehicle, as ludicrous as that sounds, although both were needed for this job.
And what a mighty job it was. A Hummer H1 found itself stuck after the transmission broke when climbing down a rock ledge (not good when you’re in a desert) and the stars of today’s article got the call to rescue the legend. This operation was not an easy job, as not only did they have to tow over 8,000 pounds of steel, they had to do so over rocky terrain, while dodging obstacles. It was one of those obstacles that gave the rescue team an additional headache, causing one of the Humvee’s tires to pop right off the wheel.
After having fixed that issue, the operation proceeded at a slow, yet smooth pace, and the Humvee was safely escorted out of that sticky situation. The owner ended up with an entertaining story, although we’re not so sure if he’ll be telling it to his friends anytime soon.
