The U.S Army Is Looking at Canoo's EV, Makes Us Wonder if They Plan To Go Electric

First off, if you don’t know much about Canoo, they are an EV startup and they came up with a really exciting idea of a modular EV that looks right out of a video game or Sci-Fi movie and can be configured for just about any task you could possibly throw at it, as can be seen in the image gallery. The platform can be turned into anything, from a family car, to a pickup truck or even a delivery vehicle in Walmart’s case.
While not much information is available about the deal, Canoo recently put out a press release. This deal is really important for Canoo, as they have been requested to provide a vehicle for evaluation and demonstration. The U.S. Army seems to be really interested in the great scalability and adaptability of the modular platform. While this by no means guarantees that the Canoo’s vehicles will be used by the army either ah home or abroad, it hints at a very interesting dynamic in regards to the spread of EVs into all sectors.
Canoo chairman and chief executive Tony Aquila has affirmed that they are honored to be chosen by the U.S. Army and sees this as an opportunity to showcase their proprietary technology, especially the customizability and adaptability for multiple use cases and special conditions.
Also according to Canoo’s press release, the U.S. Army is not the only American government agency taking a keen eye to their technology. It appears that NASA is taking a close look at the EV startup as well. The plans are for NASA to use Canoo’s multi-purpose platform to deliver astronauts to the Artemis launch site, which aims to establish the first long term presence on the moon.
Another interesting thing about Canoo’s deals, is that the one they stuck with Walmart prohibits them from entering into any kind of partnership with Amazon. Walmart looks really decisive about creating an EV fleet aimed to handle the delivery of their online orders, showcased by them signing an agreement with GM’s BrightDrop, for the purchase of 5,000 units of the EV600 and EV410 delivery vans.
With these developments in the automotive world, the future looks to be headed at a fast pace toward the complete obsolescence of internal combustion. How soon this outright replacement of our rumbling gas guzzlers will happen we do not know, but the future is clearly electric, for better or for worse.
