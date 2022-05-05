LeBron James Shows Off His Very Own 2022 GMC Hummer EV Truck, Says He Loves This Beast

Ever since GMC called upon LeBron James to promote their brand-new Hummer EV, we pretty much knew the NBA star would soon own an electric truck of his own. In fact, he even said that we shouldn’t be surprised when we see him “rolling down the street in this.”
Of course, LeBron’s Hummer EV can’t be just like any other Hummer EV. His truck comes with a very special vehicle registration number that ends in ‘00006’ - LeBron wears number 6 on his Lakers uniform, so that was a nice touch by the GMC powers that be. I mean, it’s the least they could do for one of the world’s most famous athletes, who also happens to be a GMC Ambassador.
LeBron snapped a few images of his white Hummer EV just the other day, posting them on Instagram with the caption: “My HEV 006 ready to hit the streets of LA!! Got the roof off, music loaded and my Z seat ready for my co-pilot. Man I love this beast.”
He wasn’t lying either. The roof is off, we can see the child seat in the back, and we can only assume his playlist was locked and loaded.
In terms of specs, there’s only one Hummer EV truck currently available and that’s the Edition 1 variant, which is the most powerful. There’s no way somebody like LeBron James would have waited/settled for one of the upcoming lesser variants in the EV 3x, EV 2x or the EV 2. The latter comes out in 2024 for crying out loud, and it will only put down an estimated 625 hp.
The Edition 1 is definitely the one to have, now and probably in the future too. It’s powered by three electric motors, uniting to produce 1,000 horsepower while promising some 329 miles (529 km) of range.
As for when we get to see LeBron on the basketball court again, probably in September during pre-season, unless King James decides to sit out those games and wait for the regular season to start in October.
