1996 Hummer H1 Owned and Customized by Tupac Is for Sale Again

One of the most influential rappers of all time, Tupac Amaru Shakur, owned several vehicles in his brief time on Earth. Back in August 1996, Tupac acquired an American Motors Hummer H1, which was personally owned and driven by the rap star. Now, the vehicle is being sold again at auction, and the current bid is $100,000. The last time this vehicle was sold, someone paid over $337,000 for it.
The auction is set to end in 12 days, and the vehicle is currently located in Vancouver, Canada. It will be the buyer's responsibility to pay for its transportation to its new home, but that should not come as a surprise. But let us get back to the vehicle in question.
The 1996 Hummer H1 is painted slick black and has a 6.5-liter turbo-diesel V8 under its hood. The vehicle was ordered with a couple of customizations, including a grille guard, an external PA system with three sirens, Dick Cepek off-road lights, and diamond-plate bumpers. The front and rear bumpers have winches integrated into them, and the rear fenders have “Eliminator” written on them with white lettering.
The wheels and tires are oversized due to the addition of the GC package of the time, which was meant for off-roading. On the inside, occupants will notice full power options, a rear sliding glass window, privacy glass windows, a 12-disc Clarion sound system, cream-colored leather upholstery, a Sony GPS, and the Hummer's specific central tire inflation system, as well as luxury-inspired touches such as burl wood trim.
The VIN reads "137ZA8332TE170007," and the vanity plate is "YAKNPAK," which is a reference to both Tupac and Yaki “Prince” Kadafi. The latter is another rapper who passed away after being shot. The shootings were unrelated but took place two months apart from each other.
Other items included in the sale involve a promotional cassette to Michael Jackson's Thriller album, as well as "Soon To be Released from Death Row Records: All Eyez On Me" by Tupac. The vehicle's documentation also shows its transfer of ownership from Tupac to his mother, Afeni Shakur, after the rapper's death.
As you may be aware, Tupac passed away on September 13, 1996, from injuries sustained in a shooting that took place in Las Vegas on September 7, 1996. The attacker has yet to be found, and Tupac was just 25 years old when he passed away.
