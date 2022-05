1996 Hummer H1 Owned and Customized by Tupac Is for Sale Again

One of the most influential rappers of all time, Tupac Amaru Shakur, owned several vehicles in his brief time on Earth. Back in August 1996, Tupac acquired an American Motors Hummer H1, which was personally owned and driven by the rap star. Now, the vehicle is being sold again at auction, and the current bid is $100,000. The last time this vehicle was sold, someone paid over $337,000 for it.