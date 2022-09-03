autoevolution
FEATURED:   autoevolution's V8 Month
Car video reviews:
 
The Swag SCT13-MAX 2 Berth Is a Hybrid Trailer Camper That Makes Off-Roading Comfortable
We all know that Australia's conditions aren't the most welcoming. Well, that's an understatement. Pretty much everything is out to get you, whether it's the weather or fauna. So it's fair to say that to explore it fully, you need to be able to withstand all it throws at you.

The Swag SCT13-MAX 2 Berth Is a Hybrid Trailer Camper That Makes Off-Roading Comfortable

Home > News > Coverstory
3 Sep 2022, 21:52 UTC ·
SWAG SCT13-MAX GTSWAG SCT13-MAX GTSWAG SCT13-MAX GTSWAG SCT13-MAX GTSWAG SCT13-MAX GTSWAG SCT13-MAX GTSWAG SCT13-MAX GTSWAG SCT13-MAX GTSWAG SCT13-MAX GTSWAG SCT13-MAX GTSWAG SCT13-MAX GTSWAG SCT13-MAX GTSWAG SCT13-MAX GTSWAG SCT13-MAX GTSWAG SCT13-MAX GTSWAG SCT13-MAX GTSWAG SCT13-MAX GTSWAG SCT13-MAX GTSWAG SCT13-MAX GTSWAG SCT13-MAX GTSWAG SCT13-MAX GT
This is the Swag SCT13-MAX 2 Berth Off-Road Hybrid Camper. SWAG is a 100% Australian family-owned business. Designed and tested by outdoor enthusiasts, their primary focus is on quality. They offer a variety of off-road campers, hybrids, and RVs, but today we're tackling their smallest hybrid that sleeps two.

The SCT13-MAX 2 has all the features you need to drive it directly out of the showroom and into the wilderness. The Max part means it comes with high-spec bonus features; we'll talk about them below. It has a hefty base price of around A$59,000 ($40,200). Let's delve into the details and see if the price is justified.

It measures a fair 6.1 meters (20 feet) in length and 2.23 meters (7 feet) in width, weighs two and a half tons, and has a hot-dipped galvanized chassis system. Its walls and roof are built from solid German-engineered composite panels with proper insulation properties. It has a compact layout, yet it provides enough space not to feel cramped when you are stuck inside, mainly since it features a pop-top roof with a simple opening mechanism.

As you enter, you have some storage on your right and the sink and cupboard on your left. Next, you can find the main electrical panels, which control the whole camper. Dead ahead, you have the toilet/shower, from which I have to mention that you have a fantastic view through the lateral windows (who doesn't love an amazing view when on the toilet?).

I'm glad its makers did think of comfort, as the SCT13 MAX-2 comes equipped with a King Size permanent bed with no fold-out. The whole space has a clever design because you have spacious storage underneath half of the bed with the possibility of converting it into a lounge simply by lifting the mattress. Other indoor features include a 120-liter (32-gallon) grey water tank, 200-liter (53-gallon) fresh water capacity, and a removable swing-away table.

The MAX package includes additional features such as a roof-mounted A/C, a skylight, solar panels, a wall-mounted TV, a gas hot water system, inverters, batteries, a smart charger, internal and external speakers, and many others. Basically, you probably have all you need to live the best life on the go.

I'm not saying the interior isn't great, but the outdoor elements genuinely get me excited. You can create a whole communal area just outside of the camper. Housed under the bed part, there's a full stainless pivot style steel kitchen that boasts loads of pantry space and premium features. It comes with a fully plumbed four-burner gas stove, a bunch of pull-out drawers, a Truma Gas hot water system, a 75-liter (20-gallon) fridge, and a freezer system. No need to grease up or smoke the interior as you have all the utilities you need outside, prepared for any gourmet meal. Moreover, most of the outside area is covered by a waterproof awning. I have covered most of what it offers, but I invite you to check out the complete list on the SWAG website.

As the name suggests, this off-road hybrid camper has quite a swaggy setup with a qualitative and premium feel. It ticks all the boxes for you and your travel companion. I can't imagine what more you need to have a complete off-road experience.

Google News iconFollow autoevolution on Google News

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

Swag Camper Trailer Camper RV off-road off-grid SCT13-Max 2
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories