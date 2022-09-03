The Swag SCT13-MAX 2 Berth Is a Hybrid Trailer Camper That Makes Off-Roading Comfortable

This is the Swag SCT13-MAX 2 Berth Off-Road Hybrid Camper. SWAG is a 100% Australian family-owned business. Designed and tested by outdoor enthusiasts, their primary focus is on quality. They offer a variety of off-road campers, hybrids, and RVs, but today we're tackling their smallest hybrid that sleeps two.
The SCT13-MAX 2 has all the features you need to drive it directly out of the showroom and into the wilderness. The Max part means it comes with high-spec bonus features; we'll talk about them below. It has a hefty base price of around A$59,000 ($40,200). Let's delve into the details and see if the price is justified.
It measures a fair 6.1 meters (20 feet) in length and 2.23 meters (7 feet) in width, weighs two and a half tons, and has a hot-dipped galvanized chassis system. Its walls and roof are built from solid German-engineered composite panels with proper insulation properties. It has a compact layout, yet it provides enough space not to feel cramped when you are stuck inside, mainly since it features a pop-top roof with a simple opening mechanism.
I'm glad its makers did think of comfort, as the SCT13 MAX-2 comes equipped with a King Size permanent bed with no fold-out. The whole space has a clever design because you have spacious storage underneath half of the bed with the possibility of converting it into a lounge simply by lifting the mattress. Other indoor features include a 120-liter (32-gallon) grey water tank, 200-liter (53-gallon) fresh water capacity, and a removable swing-away table.
The MAX package includes additional features such as a roof-mounted A/C, a skylight, solar panels, a wall-mounted TV, a gas hot water system, inverters, batteries, a smart charger, internal and external speakers, and many others. Basically, you probably have all you need to live the best life on the go.
As the name suggests, this off-road hybrid camper has quite a swaggy setup with a qualitative and premium feel. It ticks all the boxes for you and your travel companion. I can't imagine what more you need to have a complete off-road experience.
