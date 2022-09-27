2024 Ford Mustang GT Performance Is a Virtual, Subtly Wider, Alternate Dark Horse

All-new for the 2024 model year, the seventh-generation Ford Mustang is quite probably the biggest announcement of the fall, so far. And its news has naturally traveled everywhere.
Both across the real world and the virtual realm, as it turns out. While the former is concerned with stuff like the fact that there is no hybrid Mustang on the horizon or the locked ECU limiting its inherent tuning potential, the latter has other, dreamier ideas on its mind.
Quite frankly, the new pony hero has gone through all the traditional permutations – station wagon, Ute, crossover, and SUV, plus a few JDM-style slammed and widebody ideas. One of the latter also came courtesy of Taehee Tim Lee, the automotive 3D artist better known as timthespy on social media, who has also caught the S650 fever and quickly turned the Mustang into a signature ‘Velocity’ ride.
But that one was a bit too extreme for some tastes – and this pixel master is one of the few digital automotive authors that seem to properly understand that. As such, he quickly came up with another 2024 Ford Mustang transformation, also based on the 5.0-liter Coyote V8-equipped GT version. Now, gone is the dark and menacing Satin Black paintjob, and there is also no trace of the slammed atmosphere.
Instead, the S650 has turned yellow to make its rivals envious and only has a faint widebody allure that – along with the aerodynamic add-ons, aims to depict the original OEM Mustang as a capable performance model. Naturally, everyone already knows there is a real-world solution for that – dubbed Dark Horse – and the CGI expert also recognizes its existence. Alas, that does not mean his imagined Ford Mustang GT Performance is any better or worse… it is just a bit different and equally cool.
