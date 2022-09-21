The CaraOne Is an All-Round Budget-Friendly Caravan With Eleven Different Neat Layouts

Weinsberg has been making its customers happy by offering mobile homes for over 50 years. During all this time, it developed its know-how and craftmanship to build products that provide a fabulous experience. Even though you could say it's specialized in motorhomes, I wanted to give its caravan a shot. So, here’s the CaraOne!
The CaraOne is one of the two caravans they have for sale, and there’s also a UK version. What made me look at it initially was its design flexibility. There are a whopping eleven layouts available, so you’ll probably find at least one that suits your needs and taste. With up to seven sleeping places (for the largest version), you can gather your friends or family and hit the road. All its layouts provide enough space for a comfortable camping experience. Given the variety of builds, I’ll talk about the CaraOne as a whole and touch on some of the specifics of each layout.
I’ll start with the exterior! Its design is somewhat similar to what you’d see on other Weinsberg vehicles, with elements such as the eye-catching stop lights. There’s also a gas locker on all versions at the front of the trailer, where you can fit two gas canisters and additional equipment.
Depending on which layout you choose, you’ll also discover a rear garage (550 QDK), a panorama window (390 PUH), or an optional bow window (400 LK).
The exterior design does matter in terms of looks and practicality, but after all, the critical part is the interior, where you’ll spend most of your time. Rest assured, it’s versatile and carefully thought of. Not only is it compact and comfortable, but it also ensures maximum usability. All layouts feature a spacious round seating group and plenty of storage spaces. The heart of the caravan is the lounge area, where you’ll gather your friends and family to eat and make your plans for the day. What’s more, it can be converted into an extra or main sleeping space, depending on your chosen version.
Regarding sleeping, you’ll find a cozy sleeping space in all layouts, with an EvoPore HRC mattress that provides optimum comfort. The CaraOne 540 EUH has dual single beds, the 450 FU features a French bed, and you can even fit your kids in the triple bunk bed setup in the 550 QDK.
Lastly, let’s not forget about the bathroom. All variants offer freedom of movement and the essential utilities you need to care for your hygienic needs. Most versions have a compact wet bathroom with a small sink, a few storage spaces, and a shower. However, you can also find a rear bathroom in the 390 QD and 550 QDK versions or a longitudinal bath in the 450 FU and 500 FDK, where you’ll likely feel less cramped.
The abundance of layouts and variants makes it challenging to describe the CaraOne fully. And honestly, that’s the beauty of it. Weinsberg is aware that its customers have radically different needs and wants, and it ensures an option for every couple, family, or any type of group.
Regarding pricing, the cheapest CaraOne is the 390 QD, with a starting price of €13.850 ($13,845), while the top-of-the-line model, the 550 QDK, costs €21,000 ($20,992). There are also many extra upgrades you can opt for; check them out on the Weinsberg website.
practical experience.
