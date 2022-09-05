Sono Motors Already Earned €40 Million From Buyers Without Delivering a Single Sion

The last time we checked, Tesla had received 1.5 million reservations for the Cybertruck. At $100 a pop, that has made the company earn $150 million without delivering a single vehicle since presenting the prototype on November 21, 2019. Sono Motors now offers a similar situation with the Sion, the company’s first solar car. According to the startup, it has already made €40 million ($39.6 million at the current exchange rate) from reservations alone.

21 photos