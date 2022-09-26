1992 Toyota Coaster With Only 19K Original Miles Oozes Retro Charm

This second-gen Toyota Coaster really takes you back in time. The classic RV combines the charming classic look with modern comforts to offer travelers unique experiences. Plus, it’s off-grid capable, allowing people to escape the hustle and bustle of the city and step back in time.
Most people like that retro vibe of classic RVs. They just give off a cozy vibe that the modern motorhomes don’t capture quite the same. This 1992 Toyota Coaster kept the 80s styling. The boxy exterior of the 21-ft (6.4-meter) minibus is in great condition, featuring a white coat of paint with some vintage-style stripes. The recessed headlamps also add to its charm.
Under the hood is a 3.7-liter Toyota 14B mechanically injected diesel engine that’s paired with a four-speed automatic. What sets this camper apart is the low mileage. According to OttoEx, the licensed importer and dealer that listed the minibus, the RV only has 19,000 original miles (30,577 km).
That’s because the vehicle was bought brand-new in Japan by a private party, then turned into a DIY camper there, where it was rarely used. It’s a great find that also features a nice interior with modern amenities. OttoEx maintained the retro charm, but it claims that it also “modernized all the systems” and added “missing appliances.”
There’s a nice kitchen that includes a large stainless steel sink, a three-burner propane cooktop with a mini oven, and a small refrigerator. It also has plenty of storage provided by numerous cabinets and drawers. Across this area is the living room, which features a large couch.
The van also has a dinette with a small seating area and a fold-down table that can function as a workspace as well. At the rear is a bed that can comfortably accommodate two people. The team also made sure to include a massive garage under the bed, which can be accessed both from the inside and the outside.
That’s where the outdoor shower will be. Another thing that they did was to make this 1992 Toyota Coaster off-grid capable. It has a solar setup, and it can carry 40 gallons (182 liters) of fresh water. The classic camper is currently available via OttoEx, and it’s asking for $52,850. You can take a look at the video down below for a thorough walkthrough of this beautiful minibus.
