Fiberglass Campers Are Making a Comeback, and the Escape 5.0 Crushes Any Doubts As to Why

Folks, the machine before you is dubbed the Escape 5.0. It's a travel trailer built out of fiberglass, which means a lot for future RV or camper owners, so I beg you to hang on for the next few minutes to see what sort of lifestyle you can unlock with something like this.
Before I go on, let me point out a bit about the crew behind the magic; it'll help to know how we got here. Escape Trailer is a crew born in Canada back in 1993, and if your RV history serves you right, you know that this country has always been busy with fiberglass. From the Boler and Trillium campers of the 60s to the 5.0 before you today, this composite material is a favorite for this nation. Considering some of the innate abilities of fiberglass to withstand the elements without succumbing to things like pests and rot makes it a desirable base for several RV builders across numerous lands.
Now, take the magic that fiberglass has to offer, bring it up to modern standards, and you'll get a mobile habitat much like the 5.0, a seemingly airtight rolling cave suitable for off-grid living. I say airtight because this bugger uses two, one-piece halves to create the entire shell. Why is this a big deal? It ensures the elements have no way of getting inside. If they do, there's nothing they can damage anyway; long live composites. Heck, some fiberglass campers have been found in functioning order after sitting in a garage for more than 50 years.
other campers is that it's built around a gooseneck layout. This means modifications to your truck if you don't have them in place already. Yes, you'll need to bust out the power tools and wrenches and install a 5th wheel hitch. If you don't know what you're doing, please pay the extra bucks to ensure a professional installation. You don't want to lose your camper driving down the highway.
As for the sort of living space that the 5.0 has to offer, Escape Trailer made sure to add just about everything you need to live comfortably and safely while traveling the world. While there are countless features and options to run through, more than one article will allow for, future owners can look forward to large spaces, modular furnishings, and enough storage to accommodate every single piece of clothing and dinnerware that they own. Guess what? There would still be some room left over for gear and other knick-knacks.
traveling home should achieve; off-grid systems are a must. Standard, you'll find a converter/inverter, battery, and a 30-amp power cord, among some sockets and LED lighting, so not much. However, for a few extra bones, you can add solar panels, a massive inverter, charge controllers, and even a few entertainment options. Sure, the latter isn't necessarily an off-grid ability, but if you think about it, blaring your favorite tunes in the middle of the wilderness is rather nice. Upgrades can also be carried out on the camper's construction, boasting abilities to venture into the colder months.
So, what's all this going to cost you? It depends on who your dealership may be. But, the manufacturer's website does show an MSRP of $40,500 (€42,000 at current exchange rates) for the most basic Escape 5.0. Sounds like there are a few things you need to consider if you're thinking about picking up a classic wooden or aluminum camper.
