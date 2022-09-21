Burn Near $300K for the 2023 Outlaw Motorhome With Versatile Garage: Fits Baby Vehicles

At the same time, bigger also has disadvantages, and the fact of the matter is that the fresh Outlaw is a monstrous machine with an equally grand price tag of no less than $298,350 (€302,000 at current exchange rates). But, for the next few minutes, let's put cash aside and live like mobile kings and queens.
The minds behind the Outlaw are none other than Thor Motor Coach. I'm sure you've heard of this crew before, as we've featured their works on numerous occasions, and this time around, things shouldn't be any different. This crew has been in the industry since 2010 but formed as a merger between Four Winds International and Damon Motor Coach, two crews with a well-established presence in the mobile home market.
As for the Outlaw, I want to invite you on a little trip through our imagination to see just how this drivable habitat can change not only your life but the adventures you have and where you have them. All the while, seizing Instagram glory with one of the most decked out and able RVs around; that's the idea.
Nonetheless, the moment you've arrived in some RV park, finally shut the motor off, and start unpacking this behemoth, you'll be sure to attract not only a few stares but people whipping out their phones to take photos of you as you birth a Jeep Gladiator out of the Outlaw. At least, that's how things look from a certain angle.
really fit inside. But I took the time to measure things so that you don't have to. The patio deck/ramp door is 86 inches (218 centimeters) wide, and a 2022 Gladiator's body is 73.8 inches (187 centimeters) wide, so, depending on your tires, you should be able to make it into the 8-foot-wide (2.43-meter) garage. The real problem is encountered when you try and close the hatch; a Gladiator is not just 122 inches (310 centimeters) long - the length of the garage - so it won't fit unless you make extensive changes to the living space. This means that ATVs, ATCs, off-road bikes, e-bikes, kayaks, and all that jazz, are the things you'll be bringing along. Oh, and something about golf carts.
All this is achieved through the use of a Ford F-53 chassis and an elaborate cage built out of steel and aluminum. This cage also shapes the living space, storage areas, and utility cabinets found tattered all over the interior and exterior of the Outlaw. All that's then moved along using the power generated by a 7.3-liter PFI V8 engine with 335 HP and a peak of 468 ft-lb (635 Nm) of torque.
Now, as you're driving along, jeep in the bag, kayaks stacked on top, kids running around the living room, and the spouse to your right, you may get one of those butterflies in your stomach that brings a smile to your face. In the past, you'd run through a checklist to ensure that everything you need is in its place, but then you remember that you ended up paying nearly $300K so that you don't need to worry about anything.
so much more. In fact, there are so many systems and gear built into each one of these mobile caves of wonder that it would take me around three to four articles to go through the standard goodies. Then there are all the optional features you can tamper with to ensure this Outlaw is different from all the rest.
The best way to get a feel for the interior living space is to scroll through the image gallery. It's here that you'll be able to feel yourself in the center of a living room floor built out of slide-out segments, housing entertainment centers, modular dinettes, and even king-size bedding, all suitable for up to eight guests with select floorplans. At this point, there's no use describing the large and lavish bathrooms either.
What I realized about the 2023 Outlaw is that it's the sort of motorhome that emphasizes the word home. Heck, it even has a friggin garage, and that alone is worth some consideration if you're ever looking to ditch the traditional neighborhood. Just remember to bring your checkbook if you're looking to make modifications to your dream RV.
