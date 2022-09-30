Porsche 911 Turbo by Carlex Mixes Green on Brown Like Few Cars Can

This is Carlex Design’s idea on what the Porsche 911 should look like, and it comes a little over a month after they presented that ‘road-sailing’ Rolls-Royce Cullinan Yachting Edition.
Detailed in a rather short press release, and subjected to a photo shoot, this Porsche 911 Turbo immediately stands out thanks to the modifications. And they’re only visual, as the tuner has gotten us used to over the years.
A ‘Racing Green’ conversion, it is finished in Emerald Green, with a subtle glittering pattern under the coat. The 100% hand-brushed paint, according to Carlex, gives it a lavish look and is complemented by other novelties on the outside, such as the copper-hued brake calipers, with three-piece forged wheels, wrapped in Pirelli tires, spinning around them. The ‘Carlex Racing’ decals on the profile, and the tuner’s logos decorating various parts, complete the exterior makeover.
Opening the door reveals a very classic-looking interior for a modern sports car. The top quality leather, in light chocolate brown, matches the green body of the 911 Turbo and was applied almost everywhere. It can be found on the seats, which feature the Carlex logo, dashboard, center console, door cards, steering wheel, and gearshift lever. The carpets and floor mats have a green look, and the decals applied to the exterior were replicated inside too, on the dashboard, in front of the passenger.
Curious how much it would cost you to make your Porsche 911 look like this? Well, so are we, only for that, interested parties will have to reach out to Carlex Design to find out how many Benjamins they will have to fork out for this build. Meanwhile, you should take a closer look at it in the image gallery above, and don’t forget to let us know whether you dig the makeover or not.
