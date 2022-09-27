Ford's Dark Horse Pony Car Looks Like the Offspring of a Mustang and a Chevy Camaro

Shortly after the unveiling of the seventh-generation Mustang earlier this month, Ford shocked the muscle car world by presenting the Dark Horse. This vehicle promises to be their most track-focused variant of the 5.0-liter V8-powered model ever made.
Obviously, it packs the naturally aspirated 5.0-liter Coyote V8 engine under the hood, which features connecting rods taken from the mighty Shelby GT500. Dual-throttle bodies are on deck too, and it has enhanced cooling for a variety of parts and comes either with the six-speed manual transmission or the ten-speed automatic that is available as an option.
Ford has yet to disclose the output and torque of the new Mustang Dark Horse, but they claim that it has at least 500 horsepower available via the right pedal. That is a big improvement over its predecessors. And if you don’t know where it would fit in the company’s muscle car family, then think of it as trying to fill the void left by the Mustang Mach 1 model.
Setting it apart from the normal 2024 Ford Mustangs are the blacked-out headlamps, black grille, extended side skirts, different rear wing and diffuser, quad exhaust pipes with dark look, and new logos. Moreover, there is a new exterior color available, known as the Blue Ember.
But have you seen it in white? If you follow our news feed, then the answer to that question is obviously yes. Nonetheless, in this instance, it has white front and rear bumpers too, unlike the one captured on video almost two weeks ago, and it kind of looks like a mix between the sixth-generation Mustang, and the Chevrolet Camaro. Whether you like it or not, you will have to get used to the design, because the new ‘Stang is here to stay. So, what are your thoughts on the one shared on social media by 1320video?
