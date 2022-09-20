2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse Sounds Very Macho on Startup and Under Acceleration

The seventh-generation Mustang is coming next summer as a 2024 model in three main variants. Ford is waxing lyrical about its redesigned 2.3-liter EcoBoost and 5.0-liter Coyote, but on the other hand, the Dark Horse is the Mustang to have thanks to Shelby GT500-inspired connecting rods.
Projected to crank out 500 horsepower, the Dark Horse is a road-going fastback that will be spun off into a couple of track-ready monsters. Dark Horse S targets weekend track day enthusiasts, while Dark Horse R boasts much lighter wheels in addition to a fuel cell and strategic seam welding.
“We’ve taken the all-new Mustang, the best of our new 5.0-liter V8 performance, and added power, improved the aero, tires, steering, and provided an interactive cockpit to create a Mustang that goes beyond any 5.0-liter Mustang before it,” said Ed Krenz, the Mustang’s chief engineer.
Scheduled to arrive in 2023 for the 2024 model year, the Dark Horse can be furthered with the Handling Package that promises ultimate street-legal and track performance. Not only does it level up aerodynamics with plenty of downforce, but it upgrades the pony car with stiffer springs, larger front and rear sway bars, Pirelli Trofeo extreme-performance rubber boots, as well as 10.5-inch-wide wheels up front and 11-inch-wide wheels for the rear axle.
The prototype in the featured clip, which comes courtesy of YouTube channel DtRockstar1, is rocking the super-sticky tires mentioned earlier. The video gives a little peek under the hood, where you’ll find a specially-tuned Coyote V8 with dual throttle bodies. The Dark Horse-spec engine is connected to a six-speed Tremec manual transmission with a 3D-printed titanium shift ball. The stick shift also features an oil cooler. Of course, prospective customers may also get Ford’s 10R auto with anodized silver paddle shifters.
The way this engine sounds at idle is certain to increase the dopamine level in a Mustang enthusiast’s brain, and the way it sounds under acceleration is even more glorious. A forged crank and stronger cams are worthy of note, along with a redline of 7,500 revolutions per minute, similar to the GT.
