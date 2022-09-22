2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse "1000R" Twin-Turbo Package Teased

From performance parts to custom fabrication, engine builds, and the all-important dyno tuning, Fathouse Fabrications can do them all. The go-faster shop from Indiana prides itself with being the official development partner of Code Red, a Shelby GT500 that belts out 1,300 ponies.
Following the grand reveal of the 2024 model year Ford Mustang, the peeps at Fathouse Performance shared on social media that a force-fed package is under development. For starters, we’re dealing with a couple of spinny lads forcing more air into the Coyote V8 engine. To whom it may concern, the seventh-generation Mustang features dual throttle bodies that are projected to unlock in the ballpark of 500 horsepower in the Mustang Dark Horse.
“The what?” Think of the Dark Horse as a sixth-generation Mustang Mach 1 on steroids. A track-focused variant that will be joined by two track-only siblings, the road-going specification features improved aerodynamics with an emphasis on downforce, super-sticky rubber boots, better steering, as well as upgraded suspension componentry like heavy-duty front shocks.
Fathouse Performance, which are headquartered in Martinsville, didn’t go into specifics. All we know – for the time being – comes in the guise of the aforementioned twin-turbo setup and the package’s name. The 1000R should make 1,000 ponies, if not more, without sacrificing its drivability.
The high-octane shop currently offers two twin-turbo packages for the previous-gen Mustang, starting with the 850R. At the other end of the spectrum, the 1250R makes 800-plus horsepower on 93 octane and 1,200-plus horsepower on E85 ethanol-infused fuel. Les pièces de resistance are Xona Rotor dual ball bearing turbochargers manufactured in the U.S. of A., complemented by custom-fabricated air filters and stainless turbo headers.
TiAL MVS wastegates also need to be mentioned, along with ID1300x fuel injectors, a Plazmaman billet intake manifold, level 5 axles, QA1 carbon-fiber driveshaft, built transmission with an upgraded clutch or torque converter, Weld Racing drag wheels, and Toyo R888R DOT competition tires.
On that note, only time will tell which of these parts will be carried over to Fathouse Performance’s 1000R package for the Mustang Dark Horse.
