1,300-HP Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Code Red Sells Out Despite $209,995 Sticker Price

The Mustang is currently listed at $27,470 – excluding destination charge – for the most basic of specifications. The Coyote V8-engined GT starts at $38,045 for the 2022 model year, and on the other end of the spectrum, $79,420 is the starting price of the almighty Shelby GT500.
Still the most powerful series-production vehicle in Ford’s long and illustrious history, the supercharged muscle car has been massaged to a simply ridiculous 1,300 horsepower by the peeps at Shelby American. Torque has also gone up from 625 to a ridiculous 1,000 pound-foot (847 and 1,356 Nm) as long as you fill’ er up with E85 ethanol-infused dinosaur juice.
93 octane is compatible as well, delivering 1,000-plus horsepower and 780 pound-foot (1,058 Nm), according to the Nevada-based subsidiary of Carroll Shelby International holding company. As you’d expect of a ‘Stang with this level of performance, the Shelby GT500 Code Red isn’t affordable.
Priced from $209,995 excluding the Shelby GT500 on which it’s based, the land missile from Shelby American is obviously sold out. Fathouse Performance, which supplies a number of go-faster upgrades that morph the Shelby GT500 into the Code Red, has confirmed that all 30 build slots sold out. Those who missed out on this amazing strip-slaying machine can contact Shelby American directly to place their name on the backup list.
Fathouse Performance supplies the air-to-water intercooler and intake manifold, billet throttle body adapter and coupler, ice tank and reservoir, oil catch can, and valve cover adapter fittings. "We worked closely with Shelby American to develop a robust, powerful and reliable package based on our 50 years of combined experience in the high-performance auto industry," said Ben Stoner, vice president of the Indiana-based performance outfit.
Instead of a thumpin’ great blower throning over the 5.2-liter Predator V8, you’ll find a pair of Xona 7869S dual ball bearing turbochargers, PTP titanium turbo blankets, and manifold blankets. TiAL MVS wastegates also need to be mentioned, along with custom air filters, 3.0-inch turbo downpipes constructed from stainless steel, tubular turbo headers with billet collectors and merges, as well as a 3.0-inch stainless-steel active exhaust.
Shelby American has also fitted a header bolt kit from ARP, 10.5:1 pistons from Manley Performance, a set of I-beam rods, ARP main studs, and head studs, oil squirter block offs, PAC valve springs, Ferrea competition valves, heavy-duty secondary timing chains, a Ford Performance oil pump gear, and crank sprocket, NGK spark plugs, and billet anodized coil plug cover set.
Lubricated with AMSOIL 5W-50 Signature Series engine oil, Code Red further boasts the likes of an upgraded heat exchanger, BMRS high-temperature polymer hose plumbing, TiAL blow-off valve, coated aluminum intercooler piping, ID1300x fuel injectors, billet fuel rails, a return-style fuel system, upgraded fuel pumps, and a MoTeC M150 engine control unit that enables rolling anti-lag as well as boost-by-gear functionality.
Pictured on one-piece 6061-T6 forged-aluminum wheels that measure 20 by 11 inches and 20 by 13 inches, the Code Red also benefits from a Shelby American widebody kit, lots of trick suspension componentry, and plenty of carbon fiber. 2022 models also receive 60th Anniversary badging. As for optional features, only two are listed: Le Mans-inspired over-the-top stripes and painted stripes. Equipped with Baer brake calipers and rotors, a Currie 9.0-inch rear end, and a one-piece aluminum driveshaft, the muscled-up GT500 features “a new transmission that could withstand all the power.”
Unfortunately, the Demon-shaming muscle car isn’t road legal.
93 octane is compatible as well, delivering 1,000-plus horsepower and 780 pound-foot (1,058 Nm), according to the Nevada-based subsidiary of Carroll Shelby International holding company. As you’d expect of a ‘Stang with this level of performance, the Shelby GT500 Code Red isn’t affordable.
Priced from $209,995 excluding the Shelby GT500 on which it’s based, the land missile from Shelby American is obviously sold out. Fathouse Performance, which supplies a number of go-faster upgrades that morph the Shelby GT500 into the Code Red, has confirmed that all 30 build slots sold out. Those who missed out on this amazing strip-slaying machine can contact Shelby American directly to place their name on the backup list.
Fathouse Performance supplies the air-to-water intercooler and intake manifold, billet throttle body adapter and coupler, ice tank and reservoir, oil catch can, and valve cover adapter fittings. "We worked closely with Shelby American to develop a robust, powerful and reliable package based on our 50 years of combined experience in the high-performance auto industry," said Ben Stoner, vice president of the Indiana-based performance outfit.
Instead of a thumpin’ great blower throning over the 5.2-liter Predator V8, you’ll find a pair of Xona 7869S dual ball bearing turbochargers, PTP titanium turbo blankets, and manifold blankets. TiAL MVS wastegates also need to be mentioned, along with custom air filters, 3.0-inch turbo downpipes constructed from stainless steel, tubular turbo headers with billet collectors and merges, as well as a 3.0-inch stainless-steel active exhaust.
Shelby American has also fitted a header bolt kit from ARP, 10.5:1 pistons from Manley Performance, a set of I-beam rods, ARP main studs, and head studs, oil squirter block offs, PAC valve springs, Ferrea competition valves, heavy-duty secondary timing chains, a Ford Performance oil pump gear, and crank sprocket, NGK spark plugs, and billet anodized coil plug cover set.
Lubricated with AMSOIL 5W-50 Signature Series engine oil, Code Red further boasts the likes of an upgraded heat exchanger, BMRS high-temperature polymer hose plumbing, TiAL blow-off valve, coated aluminum intercooler piping, ID1300x fuel injectors, billet fuel rails, a return-style fuel system, upgraded fuel pumps, and a MoTeC M150 engine control unit that enables rolling anti-lag as well as boost-by-gear functionality.
Pictured on one-piece 6061-T6 forged-aluminum wheels that measure 20 by 11 inches and 20 by 13 inches, the Code Red also benefits from a Shelby American widebody kit, lots of trick suspension componentry, and plenty of carbon fiber. 2022 models also receive 60th Anniversary badging. As for optional features, only two are listed: Le Mans-inspired over-the-top stripes and painted stripes. Equipped with Baer brake calipers and rotors, a Currie 9.0-inch rear end, and a one-piece aluminum driveshaft, the muscled-up GT500 features “a new transmission that could withstand all the power.”
Unfortunately, the Demon-shaming muscle car isn’t road legal.