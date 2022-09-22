Check the Tesla Model S Moisture-Ingress Problem With Comprehensive Video

Sometimes, a major issue may be just right in front of your eyes and go unnoticed until someone sounds the alarm. That is what Mario Zelaya did when he shared that his 2013 Tesla Model S failed due to a design flaw: the AC drain hose, which drops water right over the battery pack. Jason Hughes confirmed the problem and added that “deteriorated side rail vents” also allow moisture to invade the battery packs. Gruber Motor Company made a video about that nine months ago.