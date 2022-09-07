Dodge Swinger Nameplate Revived for 2023 Challenger and Charger Special Editions

First Shakedown, then Super Bee, now Swinger. The third and fourth “Last Call” special editions rolled out by Dodge for the 2023 model year are paying tribute to the Dart Swinger from the 1960s and 1970s. Based on the Challenger Scat Pack and Charger Scat Pack, the modern-day Swinger is available in three colors: F8 Green, Sublime Green, and White Knuckle.
The interior features green accents, and Gold School badging is also present for maximum visual impact. The Shaker intake of the Challenger adds to the retro-infused style of the fixed-head coupe, which is limited to 1,000 units. The Charger Scat Pack Swinger will also number 1,000 examples.
Both of them are offered exclusively in widebody specification, which is only right given that the wide-bodied option features better handling than the standard specification. To be frank, the wider body also looks a bit more aggressive, which is exactly how HEMI-engined muscle cars should be.
“The name says it all – the originals had a unique, fun character, and that’s the same reaction we’re hoping for with our Challenger and Charger R/T Scat Pack Swinger models,” said chief executive officer Tim Kuniskis. “Swinger models have always held a unique spot in the Dodge muscle-car pantheon, and these modern-day Swingers bring that fun back to life.”
Both are equipped with black-painted Brembo brakes, 20- by 11-inch Gold School wheels, retro graphics on the rear fenders, Mod Grain wood-like aluminum bezel textures, Nappa and Alcantara seats with green stitching, and Dodge’s Rhombi logo in green as well. Dodge says the fifth of seven “Last Call” special editions will be revealed on September 14th, which coincides with the world debut of the seventh-generation Ford Mustang.
On a final note, it’s important to remind ourselves what R/T Scat Pack means for the Challenger and Charger. As opposed to the 5.7-liter HEMI of the R/T, the R/T Scat Pack levels up to the 6.4-liter HEMI that enthusiasts refer to as the Apache. From nearly 392 cubic inches, Dodge squeezes out 485 horsepower and 475 pound-foot (644 Nm) of torque. Only the Challenger R/T Scat Pack can be had with a six-speed manual transmission.
