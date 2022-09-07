2024 Ford Mustang GT Sound Teaser Is V8 Nirvana

Unveiled in December 2013 for the 2014 model year, the sixth-generation Mustang will soon be replaced. The 2024 model, which is due to premiere next week, has been recently teased going through its gears in anger. The aural quality of this prototype suggests V8 power, namely the 5.0-liter Coyote introduced by the Ford Mustang in 2010 for the 2011 model year.

13 photos