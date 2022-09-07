2024 Ford Mustang GT Sound Teaser Is V8 Nirvana

Unveiled in December 2013 for the 2014 model year, the sixth-generation Mustang will soon be replaced. The 2024 model, which is due to premiere next week, has been recently teased going through its gears in anger. The aural quality of this prototype suggests V8 power, namely the 5.0-liter Coyote introduced by the Ford Mustang in 2010 for the 2011 model year.
The upshifts are humanly impossible with a good ol’ manual, which carries over to the all-new ‘Stang. The most likely culprit would be Ford’s ten-speed automatic, the 10R that GM also uses under the 10L handle since 2017. As part of that partnership, General Motors developed a nine-speed automatic for transverse applications, a transmission so bad that FoMoCo doesn’t use it because it fell short of the promised benefits in gas mileage.
Turning our attention back to the pony car from Flat Rock, the S650 is believed to carry over the D2C-derived S550 platform. Ford is said to have upgraded this architecture with bits and pieces from the CD6 of the Explorer and Lincoln Aviator, but we still don’t have any confirmation in this regard. Nevertheless, it’s certain that the rear suspension is an independent setup.
Endless digital ink was used to drum up hybrid-assist rumors, but Ford is understood to soldier on with combustion-only powertrains for the S650. Considering that Mustang Mach-E would outperform a hybrid-assisted Mustang in a straight line, why would the Ford Motor Company bother?
As a result, prospective customers will be offered a selection of two powertrains and two transmissions for the 2024 model year: 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder turbo and 5.0-liter Coyote V8 with either a six-speed manual or a ten-speed automatic. It’s too early to get excited about the Shelby GT350’s Voodoo engine coming back for the S650, but chances are the Shelby GT500’s Predator engine will be upgraded for this application.
Look forward to the 2024 Mustang making its debut on September 14th.
