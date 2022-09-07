Mustang GT500 Becomes a 1,000-HP Beast, Drag Races Its Stock Self to Prove the Obvious

Not so long ago, four-digit outputs were reserved for real hypercars. However, the magnificent advancements in powertrain development have allowed both tuners and automakers alike to launch more 1,000-hp+ products.
One of them comes from Hennessey, and it is known as the Venom 1000. Despite the fancy name, it remains a Ford Mustang GT500 at heart, albeit an insanely-powerful one, which can mix it with blue-blooded exotics in a straight line sprint all day, any day.
Upgrades revolve around the supercharger and actual engine itself, as well as the transmission, in order to cope with that crazy oomph, otherwise rated at 1,000 horsepower (1,014 ps / 746 kW) and 850 pound-feet (1,152 Nm) of torque by the tuner based in the Lone Star State. You will have to fill the tank with E85 in order to obtain these numbers, as on 93-octane pump gas, it has 900 hp.
The stock Mustang Shelby GT500, on the other hand, remains the most powerful street-legal vehicle ever made by Ford. Its supercharged 5.2-liter V8 develops 760 hp (771 ps / 567 kW) and 625 lb-ft (847 Nm), enabling the 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph) in 3 seconds and allowing it to run the quarter-mile in roughly 10 seconds.
It’s obvious to anyone that the Venom 1000 holds the upper ground in all power-related chapters over the regular Mustang Shelby GT500. However, Hennessey still decided to show the difference between their tuned proposal and the OEM one by pinning the two against each other in a couple of straight-line challenges, at the Pennzoil Proving Grounds.
And while you already know which one is faster, it’s still interesting to see how big a difference 240-horsepower makes. So, without further ado, you should take a short break and hit the play button on the video shared down below.
