2020 Shelby GT500 With Hennessey Venom 1000 Pack Will Turn Hellcats Into Hellkittens

Among car enthusiasts, this latest generation Shelby GT500 needs no introduction. In fact, if you love muscle cars, you probably know all about every single Shelby-branded Mustang that ever got the chance to wake the dead with its rambunctious V8.
Of course, it’s the current, third-generation Shelby GT500 that stands head and shoulders above all Mustangs when it comes to power. Dodge certainly raised the stakes with the introduction of the Challenger SRT Hellcat, and Ford’s answer (even though it took them a while to respond) is no less impressive than any of Stellantis’ HEMI-powered monsters.
If you climbed behind the wheel of a 2020 GT500 and fired up its hand-built supercharged 5.2-liter ‘Predator’ V8 engine, it would make beautiful music to the tune of 760 hp (771 ps) and 625 lb-ft (847 Nm) of torque. At least, those are the official figures (various dyno tests point to the GT500 having even more power).
Now, say you’re the type of person who scoffs at 760 hp and would like considerably more muscle. That’s where Hennessey Performance comes in with its Venom 1000 package for the modern day Shelby GT500. In fact, you’re looking at such a car right now, one that also happens to be up for grabs through Bring a Trailer.
It’s finished in Magnetic Metallic with a black roof and black racing stripes, and it also boasts a carbon fiber hood with aero pins, HID headlights, LED taillights, 20-inch carbon fiber wheels, quad exhaust outlets and the tuner’s HPE1000 badging. Since this Mustang comes with the Carbon Fiber Track Pack, you also get a revised front fascia and a manually adjustable carbon fiber rear wing.
Inside, highlights include the Ebony leather Recaro front seats with suede inserts and contrasting gray accents, rear seat delete, Technology Package, an Alcantara-wrapped steering wheel and a great deal more.
As for HPE's Venom 1000 upgrade, it sends 1,000 hp (1,014 ps) and 850 lb-ft (1,152 Nm) of torque to the rear wheels via a Tremec seven-speed dual clutch automatic. This is the type of car that will give your Redeye a black eye.
If you climbed behind the wheel of a 2020 GT500 and fired up its hand-built supercharged 5.2-liter ‘Predator’ V8 engine, it would make beautiful music to the tune of 760 hp (771 ps) and 625 lb-ft (847 Nm) of torque. At least, those are the official figures (various dyno tests point to the GT500 having even more power).
Now, say you’re the type of person who scoffs at 760 hp and would like considerably more muscle. That’s where Hennessey Performance comes in with its Venom 1000 package for the modern day Shelby GT500. In fact, you’re looking at such a car right now, one that also happens to be up for grabs through Bring a Trailer.
It’s finished in Magnetic Metallic with a black roof and black racing stripes, and it also boasts a carbon fiber hood with aero pins, HID headlights, LED taillights, 20-inch carbon fiber wheels, quad exhaust outlets and the tuner’s HPE1000 badging. Since this Mustang comes with the Carbon Fiber Track Pack, you also get a revised front fascia and a manually adjustable carbon fiber rear wing.
Inside, highlights include the Ebony leather Recaro front seats with suede inserts and contrasting gray accents, rear seat delete, Technology Package, an Alcantara-wrapped steering wheel and a great deal more.
As for HPE's Venom 1000 upgrade, it sends 1,000 hp (1,014 ps) and 850 lb-ft (1,152 Nm) of torque to the rear wheels via a Tremec seven-speed dual clutch automatic. This is the type of car that will give your Redeye a black eye.