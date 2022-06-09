Twister Orange 2020 Mustang Shelby GT500 With Carbon Fiber Pack Bows Down to No Car

I feel as though sometimes we have far too many nice things to say about the Dodge Challenger, and other flagship muscle cars such as the latest-generation Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 get overlooked, which is both fair and not fair at the same time.
The only reason why you could say it’s fair is because the Challenger is the top dog right now in its segment, both from a performance standpoint (1/4 mile), as well as sales, which matter a lot when discussing one car’s supremacy over a direct rival.
Yet, the GT500 is still at the very top of its game, with enough power to unsettle an Italian exotic and more than enough grunt.
This one, wearing Twister Orange as well as can be expected, is currently up for grabs through Bring a Trailer, with just 1,400 miles (2,250 km) on its 5.2-liter “Predator” V8, which by the way is good for 760 hp and 625 lb-ft (847 Nm) of torque. All that muscle is sent to the rear wheels via a Tremec seven-speed dual clutch automatic gearbox, working alongside a limited-slip differential.
In terms of visual highlights, apart from the color, we count the optional black roof, louvered hood, aero hood pins, HID headlights, LED taillights, exposed carbon fiber 20-inch wheels with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 rubber, Brembo brakes, plus the Carbon Fiber Package, which adds the splitter wickers, a manually adjustable carbon fiber rear wing, adjustable front strut top mounts and larger front and rear stabilizer bars.
Inside, you’ll find Recaro front seats trimmed in Ebony leather (with suede inserts and gray accents), Ford’s SYNC 3 infotainment system, an 8-inch touchscreen, dual-zone automatic climate control, carbon fiber trim, a rear-view camera, the Alcantara-wrapped steering wheel and the Technology Package. The latter is responsible for the 12-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system, the blind spot monitoring system and the voice-activated sat-nav function.
Bottom line, this is a really sweet ride, not unlike this Red Race example we showed you a few months ago – although orange feels a little less conspicuous than red, which might appeal to certain buyers.
