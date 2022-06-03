Lime Green Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Should Come With Antivenom

If it’s one modern car that looks like it’s about to inject a big dose of venom into your hand upon touching it, that’s the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, especially when dressed in lime green like the pictured copy.
Arguably one of the prettiest examples that we’ve covered so far, as far as this writer is concerned anyway, it still rocks the black racing stripes at the front, on the roof, and at the back, as well as on the sides, and has all the bells and whistles that have made this model famous.
Key features include the improved aero, which can be topped off by optional carbon fiber wheels, interior enhancements, and a dizzying amount of power that lets it run wild with supercars. We’ll get back to the latter category in just a few moments, as first we have to tell you about the alloys equipping this one, which came from Vossen.
Dubbed the S21-01, they are eye-watering expensive, as they start at $9,600 for the complete set, 19 inches in diameter. For the 24-inch ones, you are looking at $11,600, and that’s before factoring in the multitude of custom finishes available. Oh, and in case you were wondering, you will still have to spend even more Benjamins on proper tires that can withstand the occasional punishing.
Some of the hot cars, besides the pictured Shelby GT500, that have received the S21-01 set, are the Porsche 911, Ferrari 488, Audi R8, and Lamborghini Aventador. They have also been fitted to other rides, a bit less exotic, and they can be seen on a variety of high-end SUVs too.
Now, about that firepower, is has a supercharged 5.2-liter V8 engine under the hood, with 760 hp and 625 lb-ft (847 Nm) of torque bouncing off the walls, mated to a seven-speed DCT. Ask Ford how quick it is to 60 mph (97 kph), and they’ll tell you that it needs 3 seconds, and that it is a 10-second car down the quarter mile on a good day.
