Virtually Satin Mustang GT500 Won't Be Gone in 60 Seconds From Our Hearts

Whether or not the 2000 remake of the H. B. Halicki cult film “Gone in 60 Seconds” (1974) is better than the original is subjectively beyond the point here. As automotive aficionados, we are only interested in cars, not Angelina Jolie’s blonde dreadlocks or Vinnie Jones’ The Sphinx assumed quietness.
Sure, the Nicolas Cage-fronted action heist movie has meme material written all over it and purists will never deem it to be watchable against the original – which also wrecked an astonishing number of cars (93) for a 40-minute car scene. But truth be told, the cultural impact across the automotive industry was tremendous, especially for custom Ford Mustangs.
We dare not even say the E(leanor) word for fear of reprisals from those owning the rights to it, as there is an entire urban legend that was brewed around those unofficial clone-car court cases. And that’s probably valid for virtual automotive artists, as well, even if only from an ironic standpoint – as the vast majority of their work may or may not infringe on someone’s intellectual property rights.
So, Abimelec Arellano, the pixel master better known as abimelecdesign on social media, has decided to avoid using the E-word and instead reignite some Nicolas Cage love/hate by way of proposing a quick rendering for the day: “I always wondered how the new GT500 would look with the ‘Gone in 60 Seconds’ paint scheme.” He seemed satisfied with the result, where an unsuspecting 760-hp Ford Mustang Shelby supercharged V8 flagship got treated to a satin gray digital paintjob and some black stripes.
Even better, as CGI experts usually cannot refrain from adding a few signature touches, this GT500 tribute also features some cool additions, such as the carbon fiber goodies, or the Work Wheels USA Meister M1 aftermarket wheels shod in Toyo R888 tires. Not bad at all for this digital custom Shelby, right?
