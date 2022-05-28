1,000-HP Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Is So Noisy It Can Make Babies Cry

With Hennessey’s Venom 1000 kit installed, the modern-day Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 is so brutal that its challengers (pun intended) need to pick a God and start praying.
Boasting more power than supercars, heck, it’s actually on par with the original Bugatti Veyron, and so much noise, it’s no wonder that fans go berserk over it. And this is not Mansory that we’re talking about, but Hennessey, so the looks are still restraint – well, as much as you can call a muscle car on steroids ‘restraint’ that is.
Available for the 2020-2021 Mustang Shelby GT500, the Venom 1000 bundle of goodies includes all sorts of upgraded parts, from the supercharger drive pulley, hub assembly, and belt, to the high-flow air induction, fuel injectors, anodized billet fuel rails, heavy-duty tensioner, intercooler cooling brick, and so on. An upgraded flex fuel engine calibration, air/oil separator system, and reinforced transmission, a mandatory move to help it cope with the extra oomph, are included too.
The result is a jaw-dropping 1,000 horsepower at 7,000 rpm, as long as you fill the tank with E85, as on 93-octane pump gas it produces ‘only’ 900 hp, and 850 lb-ft (1,152 Nm) of torque at 4,800 rpm. That’s a massive boost over the stock supercharged 5.2-liter V8, which develops 760 hp and 625 lb-ft (847 Nm) without anyone messing around with its internals. We reckon that the one tuned by Hennessey can deal with the 0-60 mph (0-97 kph) in some 2+ seconds, considering that the unmodified muscle car needs 3 seconds.
As usual for most things that bear the signature of the Lone Star State tuner, this one benefits from a limited warranty, and before being shipped to the customer, it undergoes extensive road and lab testing. Think you’re prepared to see what it is capable of, and just how sonorous it can be with the right pedal pinned to the floor? The video that you’re about to watch puts the spotlight on the V8 symphony coming from under the hood, and it is definitely worth a watch.
