Rare 1957 Dodge D100 Sweptside Is a Throwback to Simpler Times, Pics Don't Do It Justice

Few members of today’s adult generation remember firsthand the end of the 1950s, mostly because very few of us were born back then. Luckily, from time to time (quite often, actually), something from the era of the post-World War II boom comes to light and floods us all with an unmistakable feeling of what it must have been to be alive back then.
Most often than not, that something comes in the form of a car, or a truck, or a vehicle of some kind. We often find them for sale, in more or less customized and restored forms, on various auction lots, waiting for new owners and the chance to shine once again on the road. That’s what happened with the 1957 Dodge D100 we have here, listed by Mecum as one of the stars of this week’s auction in Dallas, Texas.
Introduced by the carmaker in response to the success of the Chevrolet Cameo Carrier and others of its kind, the D100 wouldn’t know a degree of success until the early 1960s, when it officially started rolling as the D/W series. In 1957 though, the year the one we have here comes from, just under 200 of them were made in Sweptside configuration, and today it’s believed around 100 of them are left.
This one underwent a restoration process back in 2015, and since then it has traveled just 1,000 miles (1,600 km).
The restoration work included the replacement of the truck’s original engine with a rebuilt 360ci (5.9-liter) V8 powerplant with an Edelbrock carburetor, made in 1976 and brought to factory specifications. The engine works with the help of an automatic transmission Dodge made in 1983. Mopar hardware (stuff like the valve covers and the air cleaner) is featured as well.
Inside, we’re treated to a Lecarra half-wrapped steering wheel, VDO gauges, and a sound system from Secret Audio.
The truck is set to go under the Mecum hammer on Wednesday, September 7, and is advertised through some very unflattering photos. At the time of writing no mention is made as to how much it is expected to fetch. For reference though, keep in mind that these things, being rare and all, do not sell cheap.
Back in 2017, for instance, the same Mecum let one go for $150,000, while rival Barrett-Jackson found a new owner for a D100 one year later, in exchange for a little over $90,000.
