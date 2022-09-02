1956 Ford F-100 Flexes Hulk Appearance, Packs Some Muscle Too

In all the rather large and diverse world of pickup trucks, there is no such machine as successful as ones of the Ford F-Series. Now proudly represented by the flagship F-150 in its various forms (but also some bigger and meaner pickups), the family can trace its roots all the way back to the years after the Second World War - to 1948 to be precise, the year when the so-called Ford Bonus-Built was introduced to replace the car-based trucks made until then.

21 photos