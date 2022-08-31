The Father of All 6x6s Is This 60s Soviet Doomsday Snowmobile Developed in Two Months

It's October 1961, and the country is the Soviet Union. An urgent command is issued for developing an all-terrain wheeled snowmobile. Deadline – January 1, 1963, so it's a tight schedule. The task falls on the shoulders of a design team from the ZIL automotive factory in Moscow. Their brainchild would be the epitomical go-anywhere, do-anything all-terrain vehicle - the ZIL E-167 prototype.