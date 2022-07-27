4WD Paddlewheel Icebreaker Is a Class of Its Own - for the Price of Two Lincoln Navigators

Ladies and gentlemen adventurers, the wait is over! The all-terrain all-wheel-drive all-you'll-ever-need adrenaline shot machine is on sale. A bunch of hard-core Ukrainian off-roaders got together and decided they needed a bigger, better vehicle for their occasional fun drives; the options were too land-bound, too water-bound, or too tiny to suit the needs of the extreme-seeking gearheads, so they made one. Enter Atlas ATV.