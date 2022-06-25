1967 Ford F-100 Will Make You Feel Like the King of the Road, Priced Like a 2022 F-150

Nostalgia is a tricky thing to deal with. It can sway your decisions one way or another while disregarding even the most basic principles for the sake of the good old days. If you've ever dealt with a car that's 20 or 30 years old, you'll know that they come with a weekly headache attached. So, if you've got $50K to spend on a pickup truck, it only makes sense to go out and buy a brand new one. Or does it?
For those that can afford to buy a brand new Ferrari or Porsche, $50K is not a big amount of money. But for most people, it's not that easy to come by that sum in cash. So if you're part of the second category, you might want to be extra careful with your decisions.
Looking at Ford's current line-up of trucks, you're in a pretty good position. You just need to figure out what you're planning to do with it after you buy it. If the Maverick or the Ranger is too small for your needs, you can opt for an F-150 or even an F-250 for that matter.
An F-150 XLT with a 5.0-liter V8 under the hood and an FX4 Off-road package among other things will already require you to pay about $49,000. Should you get the urge to check out the used classifieds, you're in for a treat.
And going for an older car with that kind of money in your pocket means that you could get your hands on something quite special. Like this 1967 Ford F-100 for instance. It may not have all the technology and amenities of a brand new truck, but it does possess a strong personality.
This isn't going to win any quarter-mile (402 meters) competition, but that's not what it's aiming at either. With the Edelbrock four-barrel carburetors and dual exhaust in place going through the gears on any kind of terrain is going to be a blast.
The previous owner has put some effort into making this truck stand out from the crowd, and the dark gray paint job should last you for a few years. The interior looks as if it's almost brand new, even though the odometer reads 76,250 miles (122,712 km).
You won't find a touchscreen inside, but with proper air conditioning and an AM/FM/CD stereo with USB and Bluetooth who can complain? At this point, the best thing you could do if you're serious about spending $50K on a pickup truck, would be to just head on down to Tampa, Florida, and take it for a test drive.
This menacing F-100 will turn 60 in a few years, but it still comes with power steering and power brakes. And if you aren't happy with the output of the big-block V8 you can always opt for an engine swap further down the road. Someone is bound to total an F-150 Lightning at one point, and then you can opt for an emission-free powertrain!
