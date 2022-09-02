Bollinger Presents the B4, a Class 4 Electric Truck With Two LFP Battery Packs

Before the international health crisis, Bollinger Motors wanted to sell an SUV and a pickup truck, both electric. The B1 and B2 would have liftgates that would allow them to carry long items of up to 19’4” (5.91 meters) in length. In January, the company announced it would dedicate itself to commercial applications. After disclosing Roush would be its manufacturing partner, Bollinger now revealed the B4, a Class 4 cab-forward electric truck.
The company is particularly proud of the truck’s turning circle: 41 ft (12.5 m). According to Bollinger, it is “better than any comparable wheelbase truck.” Sadly, the company did not reveal its wheelbase. Class 4 trucks have a gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) between 14,001 and 16,000 pounds (6,351 and 7,258 kilograms).
Bollinger also said that the cab-forward design brings benefits such as maximum cargo volume with unlimited adaptation. The startup also said it prioritizes safety, with “critical downward visibility in front.”
The B4 will work at 800V, which probably has to do with the need to fast charge it more easily. Bollinger did not disclose how much time it takes to get a full charge. We are also missing the size of each of the two battery packs it can receive. The company chose LFP cells to bring down costs and also because this chemistry is safer than ternary cells. All Bollinger told us about the battery packs is that each can provide around 100 miles of range, which would “exceed current customer need(s).”
The best news about the B4 is probably that it is eligible for the 45W Commercial EV Tax Credit created by the Inflation Reduction Act. That means it can have a 30% tax credit of up to $40,000. Without the B4 pricing, we have no idea how much help that provides. Bollinger said it will inform customers about that and delivery times “at a later date.” Class 5 and 6 trucks should follow soon.
