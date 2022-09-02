Bollinger Presents the B4, a Class 4 Electric Truck With Two LFP Battery Packs

Before the international health crisis, Bollinger Motors wanted to sell an SUV and a pickup truck, both electric. The B1 and B2 would have liftgates that would allow them to carry long items of up to 19’4” (5.91 meters) in length. In January, the company announced it would dedicate itself to commercial applications. After disclosing Roush would be its manufacturing partner, Bollinger now revealed the B4, a Class 4 cab-forward electric truck.

9 photos